The best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals in the UK - March 2019

We've been super busy this week adding lots of highlights of the very best cheap TV sales. TV prices on some fantastic Ultra HD 4K TVs have been dropping nicely in recent months in the UK. We've got you covered if you're looking for TV deals in the US too.

We've tried to find something for everyone here. So we've got you covered for multiple size categories and we've looked at both ends of the pricing scale so you can get a cheap TV on a low budget, or you might find a higher quality set for a lower price than you expected - although those super new 8K models aren't coming down any time soon. Not to worry though, as some of these HDR 4K TV deals will make your jaw drop.

And with the bleak weather and long nights being here for a while now and your Netflix watch list getting longer and longer all the time you may as well settle down for the winter and enjoy them with a lovely TV. Netflix, Amazon, Sky TV and the like are all increasing their 4K content too so you won't be short on Ultra HD content to watch.

We keep our eye on the latest TV deals throughout the year, so we're poised to find you the best price whenever the need to replace your old TV arises. We're fully behind the 4K TV movement too as a competitive market has seen prices reach affordable levels much quicker than when HD tellies first came around. One look at the prices below and you'll see what we mean. So much so, we'll rarely even mention regular HD TVs here seeing as Ultra HD TV deals are so cheap today.

Finding you the best cheap TV deal

We've split our carefully curated 4K TV deals into different size categories immediately after our pick for cheap TV deal of the week. Whatever your budget, we're sure we can find something for you.

Note: all of our selected TV sales highlights are for 4K/Ultra HD TVs and include a built-in freeview tuner as standard. Pretty much every deal comes with Smart TV functionality built-in along with HDR technology. If they don't, we'll clearly call it out.

TV deal of the week

LG 75UK6200PLB 75-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £1099

Ok, not everyone needs a 75-inch TV, but we couldn't resist shouting about this one given that price. It's certainly the cheapest screen of this size we've seen this year. Amazing value considering you're getting TruMotion tech and Google Assistant built in to this gorgeous HDR10 4K screen.

The best cheap TV deals you can buy today

40-49 inch

Hisense H43A6250UK 43-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £299

£20 less than last week. This is a new model from Hisense and the reviews have been strong too. You're getting a 4K screen with HDR features, which is great news for gamers with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. Movie/TV fans can enjoy the same high quality visuals via the built-in Netflix and Amazon Prime apps.

LG 43UK6300PLB 43-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £324

Save £276 today. LG seems to have wandered into the cheap seats today as this is a mega low price for an LG of this size. Not that we're complaining, especially as it's a still quite new 2018 model.

Toshiba 49U7863DB 49-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £349

49-inch TV deals are in good form this week and don't cost much more than the smaller 43-inch ones at all. If you're sat quite far from your TV, we'd consider starting your search at this size or above to be honest and when prices are this low there's no reason to suffer small screen sadness.

Samsung UE49NU7100 49-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £394

Who would have thought that you'd be able to find a 4K 49-inch Samsung TV for under £400? That's the advantage of UK pricing being super competitive right now. This TV deal pulls no punches either with a 4K HDR screen with a suite of built-in smart apps.

Philips 43PUS7383 Ambilight 4K HDR TV | Now £399

AO has knocked £100 of this Ambilight TV deal today. Yes, it's a bit more than other 43-inch TVs on this page, but that's because of the Ambilight tech. This shines coloured light from the edges of the screen onto nearby surface to enhance the screens picture further by matching onscreen colours. There's a 50-inch version for £499 too.

Samsung UE49NU7300 49-inch curved 4K TV | Now £479

Curved TVs are much more affordable nowadays and here's the proof. This 49-inch Samsung 4K TV is available for well under £550. An excellent price for even a regular 49-inch Samsung screen, but you've gotta love those curves here.

Sony Bravia KD43XF7596BU 43-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £528

If you want a decent sized picture but don't want to dedicate a whole wall to your TV, this Sony Bravia smart screen is a good choice - and a great price. It packs the same tech as larger sets, including Sony's excellent 4K upscaling and Google Assistant.

50-59 inch

Finlux 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £339.99

Hisense H50A6250UK 50-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £349

£50 cheaper this week. This is a fantastic week for cheap TV sales in the 50-inch category and this 4K HDR model is making a strong argument for the best of the lot. What makes this one stand out from the similar Argos TV deals you ask? How about a reassuring two-year warranty?

Samsung UE50NU7020 50-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £396

If you want a 50-inch 4K TV from Samsung then you'll have to pay a little more for the privilege, but not an awful lot more to be honest. Plus it is one of the best brands in TVs right now. A few retailers have knocked this down to a similar price right now, which might means it comes down a bit more soon.

Samsung UE55NU7100 55-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £419

Amazon has just knocked £70 off this excellent 4K Samsung Smart TV. That's a stunning price, especially given this is the 2018 model which cost over £700 less than a year ago. You're getting the most recent version of Samung's excellent Smart Hub, which will run your streaming apps like a dream. Dynamic Crystal Colour and HDR 10+ will be a fine match for modern gamers too.

Hisense H55A6200UK 55-inch 4K TV | Now £429

We do love seeing quality 55-inch TV deals coming in way under £500 and this one from Hisense is a real sale highlight. If You'd prefer a slightly more recognisable brand, you're in look this week as there are some 55-inch Samsung and Philips models below for not much more money.

Philips 50PUS7383 50-inch Ambilight 4K HDR TV | Now £499

With a £100 discount today, we think that's a great excuse to treat yourself to one of the best innovations we've seen in TV in years. Ambilight TVs like this throw coloured light to match the on-screen action onto nearby surfaces, giving scenes an even bigger feel beyond the TV screen.

Hisense H55U7AUK 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £499

This is a fantastic 4K HDR model from Hisense. It has a centre stand instead of feet on the sides too, which is much better for smaller TV cabinets or tables when buying a smart TV this large.

LG 55UK6950PLB 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £579

LG screens generally cost a bit more than others seen on this page, but this is still a cracking deal for a 55-inch Tv of this quality. The image is super smooth (great for sports and gaming) and that HDR10 panel is a great fit for the premium content on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Philips 55POS9002 55-inch Ambilight OLED 4K TV | Now £999

An OLED TV with Ambilight technology for under a grand? That's not happening? Oh wait, it just did. This was £200 more expensive last time we looked. If you want a decent sized screen to show off some high end visuals with coloured lighting adding extra ambience on to nearby walls, this is a stunning option.

LG OLED55B8PLA 55-inch smart 4K HDR OLED TV | £1799 £1299

This particular model is exclusive to Currys, but its specs compare favourably with some of LG's best models, with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound, 4K upscaling and Google Assistant built in. With £500 off, it's a great deal. Check out our review if you need more convincing.

Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55-inch OLED 4K HDR TV | Now £1799

When we reviewed this Sony Bravia we were impressed by its outstanding picture processing, stunning black levels and clever audio system that provides rounded, detailed sound.

60-85 inch

Techwood 65AO6USB 65-inch 4K TV | £529

If you really want a massive, but cheap TV, then Techwood could be the brand for you today. This smart 4K TV lacks HDR, but given the super low price, we can let that slide for a TV of this size. £529 for a 65-inch TV? What a world!

Toshiba 65U6863DB 65-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £599

While a bit more than Techwood TV deal we just mentioned, this one from Toshiba comes with a HDR panel. So it's well worth considering, especially if you're going to be gaming with the latest Xbox One X or PS4 Pro consoles. Plus select content from Netflix and Amazon will pop with that extra colour range HDR offers.

Hisense H65A6200UK 65-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £629

Hisense is another strong contender for your cash this week if you're after a large-screen TV deal. This one costs a bit more than the Toshiba, but it has a higher refresh rate on the screen for a slightly smoother picture.

LG 65UK6300PLB 65-inch 4K TV | Now £699

LG TVs are amongst the best out there and that often keeps the prices high. Not today though as this HDR10 4K smart TV with a huge 65-inch screen is available for just £699. Considering this was £1399 not so long ago, that's one hell of a deal.

Philips 65PUS7303 65-inch Ambilight 4K TV | Now £1029

Originally £1300. Ambilight TV prices have been coming down nicely lately and this is a superb offer for this gorgeous 65-inch model. The three-sided Ambilight tech throws colours onto nearby surfaces to match the on-screen action, so the screen is going to feel even bigger! The 4K screen with HDR plus is pretty darn pretty too.

LG 75UK6200PLB 75-inch HDR 4K TV | Now £1099

Well, looks we have a winner for the cheaper 75-inch 4K TV deal this week and it's left the next best deals from Samsung and Sony for dead at this astonishingly low price. Amazing value considering you're getting TruMotion tech and Google Assistant built in to this gorgeous HDR10 4K screen.

Samsung UE75NU8000 75-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £1675

We do love how big the discounts on massive tellies get when they eventually come around. Amazon has just knocked £925 off this epic 75-inch Samsung TV. Stock surely can't last long at this price.

Sony Bravia KD75XF8596 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV | Now £1899

Currys has added a fantastic five year guarantee on this enormous TV. It's a whole lot of screen, and has Google Assistant built in. Better yet, it's £400 cheaper today than a few weeks ago.

LG OLED65B8PLA 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV | Now £1999

Now £300 cheaper than last month. Currys has just knocked a huge amount off this gorgeous OLED TV model. OLED TV prices are considerably more expensive than regular LED 4K TV deals for sure, but they offer the best screens in the business. So if you want the best possible category of TV for 4K and HDR, then OLED's the way to go.

Sony Bravia KD65AF9BU 65-inch HDR OLED TV | Now £3299

When we reviewed this Sony Master Series OLED TV, we called it a panel every 4K enthusiast would be lusting after. It delivers nuanced UHD HDR images, with impressive upscaling of SD content, and there's a huge £700 saving right now compared to the price a few weeks ago. A great buy.

Sony Bravia XF8 85-inch LED TV | £3999 £2999

Sometimes 75-inches isn't enough. You're forking out a few thousand pounds for this Sony Bravia television and while it doesn't have the best contrast or HDR out there, if you're after a super-sized television, you could do worse than this £1000 saving.

8K TV prices and deals

Samsung QE65Q900R 65-inch QLED HDR 3000 8K TV | Now £4799

That's right folks, 8K TVs are here! These incredible Samsung QLED TVs mark the first commercially- available 8K TVs in the UK and if you can afford the high cost, you're in for a treat. John Lewis is your best option too as you'll also get a free five-year guarantee and a complimentary wall-mount and installation. Now £200 less than at launch.

Samsung QE75Q900R 75-inch QLED HDR 4000 8K TV | Now £6799

Oh, so 65-inches isn't enough? Well, if you're going to splash out on the UK's first 8K TV, then you may as well go big, like really big. This 75-inch beast comes with a free five-year guarantee and a complimentary wall-mount and installation too. If you're buying this, we'd very much like to be friends. Now £200 less than at launch.

Not found the right cheap TV for you today? Or maybe you'd prefer to directly browse the TV sales at your favourite retailers instead of our highlights of the best cheap TV deals? We're updating this page on a regular basis, so you may have better luck another day. If you want to take a look for yourself now though, here are the direct links to a the full collection of TV sales at multiple stores.

