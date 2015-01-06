These are the Star Wars headphones you're looking for

SMS Audio has partnered with LucasFilm to release a second set of official Star Wars headphones, each one themed around a character or machine from the sci-fi series. The wired, on-ear sets are being launched at CES and will go on sale in the UK later this year.

If you want to feel the force through your eardrums then you can choose from R2-D2, Tie Fighter, Darth Vader or Chewbacca as your headphone theme. Each one is coloured and styled to match its name.

In the case of Darth Vader, that means you get "Imperial Black" leather, a reflective finish and the Sith Lord's life support box as the emblem on the end of the ear caps. The Chewbacca set, meanwhile, comes in what's described as "Wookiee brown".

Fully operational headphones

There's more to these headphones than sci-fi theming: each set features passive noise cancellation technology, enhanced bass and custom 40mm drivers. As yet SMS Audio hasn't revealed a price, but the first set sell for £169.95/$200 a piece (Aus prices to be confirmed).

In each pack you also get a Star Wars-branded removable cable (with integrated three-click microphone) a cleaning cloth and your very own certificate of authenticity. A selection of Star Wars poster and stickers are included too.

The next instalment of the movie franchise, Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens, is directed by J.J. Abrams and will appear in cinemas in December 2015. In the meantime, you can get in the mood by turning up the volume inside one of these themed sets of headphones.

