Apple Watch lookalike Oppo Watch is coming to Europe this year

The Oppo Watch, which bears a strikingly similar design to the Apple Watch, is set to launch in Europe later this year.

The news falls in line with what TechRadar has previously heard, and was confirmed today by Brian Shen, Oppo’s VP, who said the wearable would come to western Europe “later this year”.

A specific timeframe and price wasn’t given. We also don’t know any details on the specific countries that will get the watch, and Oppo has yet to share if the US or Australia would also see a release.

Oppo’s global Twitter account has also shared some more details, showing off the watch’s flexible hyperboloid display, which promises “a wider field of view” and “richer image detail”.

In terms of specs, the Oppo Watch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset and will feature eSIM support for on-the-go connectivity.

◀️ Flagship smartphone display quality▶️ AI watch face generatorStyle meets craftsmanship. Another look at the forthcoming #OPPOWatch Series. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yXZUriBgRtMarch 12, 2020

If you enjoy seeing a new watch face everyday, the Oppo Watch should appeal. Apparently it will generate a new face that matches your personal style using AI and comes with a choice of five styles to play with.

You’ll be able to see each watch face in all their glory too as the Oppo Watch features a larger display than the Apple Watch, with a 1.91 inch screen compared to Apple’s smaller 1.78 inch screen.

Will the Oppo Watch attract Android users in their droves? Time will (quite literally) tell, but it looks set to undercut the Apple Watch in terms of price significantly.

Check out the best cheap smartwatch 2020

Via GSMArena