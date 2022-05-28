Davis vs Romero live stream: how to watch the boxing online and on TV from anywhere – full fight, time, PPV

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis returns to the ring this evening as he puts his WBA lightweight title on the line against Rolando Romero in New York. Davis remains unbeaten after 26 professional fights to date and has held multiple world crowns across three weight classes. Read on for how to watch a Davis vs Romero live stream of the full fight from anywhere, online and on TV today.

The Davis vs Romero lives stream is available on Showtime for pricey $74.99 PPV but it's just $12.99 on Fite.TV (opens in new tab) in the UK. Away from home in the UK at the moment? Make sure you know how to access your full fight PPV and watch the Davis vs Romero live stream from abroad on Fite.TV for just $12.99.

The Tank last rolled into the ring against Isaac Cruz back in December, winning on points in what was an evenly matched affair. Davis had originally been lined up to fight Romero for that last fight, only for his planned opponent being pulled out amid allegations of sexual assault.

With those accusations closed without charges being filed, ‘Rolly’ Romero has now been given the opportunity to battle for the belt.

While very much the underdog, the challenger, like the defending champ boasts an undefeated record, claiming 14 straight wins and having downed Anthony Yigit in his last bout.

The main card begins at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST with the Davis and Romero expected in the ring two hours later. Follow our guide below to watch a Davis vs Romero live stream online from anywhere.

Want more brawling? Here’s how to watch UFC live streams

Watch a Davis vs Romero live stream for $12.99

How to watch Davis vs Romero if you’re away from your country

We’ve recommended Fite.TV as the best place for UK viewers to live stream Davis vs Romero, but you might run into a problem trying to access it if you’re outside of the UK – this is because of geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you’ll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence – thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

• Use a VPN to live stream Davis vs Romero from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three:

1. Download and install a VPN: as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for Fite.TV.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream: head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home – Fite.TV (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch a FREE Davis vs Romero live stream

(opens in new tab) US folk looking for a Davis vs Romero live stream will need shell out $74.99 on the pay-per-view event on Showtime (opens in new tab) (possibly through Sling TV (opens in new tab)). You can watch on a selection of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Xbox One, as well as simply on your computer browser. Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero are expected to make their ring walks no earlier than 11pm ET / 8pm PT, but coverage of the event begins at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Watch a Davis vs Romero live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Boxing fans Down Under can watch the Davis vs Romero live stream as part of their regular Kayo Sports subscription. The fight is expected to begin at a 1pm with the main card at 11am. If you don't have Kayo Sports already, then the good news is that there's a Kayo Sports 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), meaning that you can watch Davis vs Romero for free. Kayo Sports has no lock-in contracts and starts from $25 a month. You get access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Outside Australia right now? You can take your IPL cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, make sure you subscribe to the best VPN (opens in new tab) available.

Davis vs Romero: main card