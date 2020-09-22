Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders are live on Amazon Singapore

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders just went online on Amazon Singapore, but you'd better be quick: if the rate at which pre-order allocation has disappeared elsewhere in the world is any indication, they won't be around for long.

The Xbox Series X is listed as SG$699.00 on Amazon Singapore, while it smaller sibling the Xbox Series S is available for SG$459.00. Both are available with free delivery, whether you're an Amazon Prime member or not, and have a shipping date of November 10 at the time of publication.

Xbox Series X | SG$699

Pre-orders are now open on Amazon Singapore for the giga-sized Xbox Series X - the premium tier model in Microsoft's next console generation.

Xbox Series S | SG$459

The Xbox Series S is now available to pre-order on Amazon Singapore. It's not as well-endowed techwise as its bigger sibling, but it'll play all Xbox games. View Deal

Again, be quick: pre-orders are drying up very rapidly in other regions, so if you want to secure a unit ahead of the Xbox Series release date of November 10, then now's the time to act.