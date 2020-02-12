The cheapest unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 SIM-free prices in February 2020

Packed full of high-end specs, 5G capability and what is looking like the best camera phone around, unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 SIM-free deals are finally here to buy. But is it worth your hard-earned cash?

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fact File (Image credit: Future) Release date: February 11 2020

Launch Price: $999 | £799 | AU$1349

Platform: Android 10

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 12 + 64 + 12MP

Screen: 6.2-inch, 1440 x 3200

Battery: 4000mAh

Colours: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

In a nutshell...yes. This is the cheapest of the three handsets, meaning you're not going to be buried by a horrendous cost here. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy S20 comes in at a SIM-free unlocked price of $999/£799.

But despite that pretty affordable price (affordable in the high-end phone world at least), this is packed with some impressive specs. A 120Hz AMOLED display, an improved battery to 4000mAh, a stylish all-round design and 12GB Ram.

That's before you get to the biggest improvement - the camera. With a massive 8K video filming option, triple camera lens set-up offering wide-angle, Ultra-wide and telephoto operating up to 30x zoom, Samsung's cameras are looking better than ever.

Obviously, stepping up to either the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or S20 Ultra will secure you an even bigger upgrade, with a larger screen, even better camera and a vastly improved battery system but you will be paying a serious premium for those large changes.

Just want to see where to buy? We've listed the best SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S20 unlocked deals down below for you to compare and pick out the absolute best option for you.

