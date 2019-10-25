Disney Plus price: bundle costs and sign up deals compared

Having dominated the global box office, Disney is now all set to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video by turning its attention to the video streaming world and launching its own family-friendly service - Disney Plus.

Launching on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands with Australia and New Zealand going live a week later on the 19 (there’s unfortunately still no confirmed date for the UK and other territories), Disney Plus - or Disney+ if that's your kind of thing - has an absolute ton of high-profile exclusive content. And if you already know that you're going to want it, then you can already sign up.

As well as having access to nearly every movie and animated feature from Disney’s huge library, subscribers will also get access to movies and exclusive new live-action Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe spin-offs.

Couple all that with a huge vault of movies thanks to Disney’s recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox plus National Geographic content and you have a pretty awesome proposition, with more than 25 original series and ten exclusive films promised in the first year. To hammer home that fact, Disney recently released an epic three-hour trailer of all the movies and shows that will be available on the service in the coming months, featuring footage from the all-new Star Wars series The Mandalorian – a launch exclusive - to Disney classics like Pinocchio and Frozen.

Read on as we explain how much you can expect to pay for the new service and its bundles. We'll tell you about Disney Plus prices, and how its bundles compare to other TV streaming services.

What price will Disney Plus bundles cost?

In the US, a month-by-month flat subscription to sign up for Disney Plus will cost $6.99 per month. Nice and straightforward. But there’s a saving to be had if you go for Disney’s 12-month option, with a year’s subscription costing $69.99 for the year (so $5.83/month). If you’re wavering, there’s a seven-day free trial to see whether you want to sign up for the full subscription, too.

Disney will also be offering a bundle package of Disney Plus along with its two other streaming services - Hulu and ESPN+ - for a knockdown $12.99 a month – that’s $5 cheaper than subscribing to all three separately.

The good news for Verizon customers in the States is that subscribers to its 4G LTE, 5G unlimited wireless, or Fios home internet services will get a free year’s subscription to Disney Plus. That's a great little perk, and we'll soon see if other major retailers come up with their own promotions.

In Canada, Disney Plus will cost $8.99 per month (or $89.99 per year) and the Disney Plus price is €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year) in the Netherlands. Australians will pay $8.99 per month (or $89.99 per year), and the subscription cost in New Zealand will be $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year).

Confirmed supported devices for the service include iPhone, iPad, PS4, Xbox One, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Chromebooks and Android, but as yet, there’s no word on whether you’ll be able to access Disney Plus via Amazon Fire TV devices yet. You’ll be able to make multiple profiles and the apps will stream 4K Ultra HD video at no extra charge.

Below, we'll take a look at how Disney Plus prices compare to other major streaming services in the US.

Disney Plus sign up: place your pre-order now

If you're one of those people who already has November 12 circled on your calendar, then it's easy to sign up to Disney Plus ahead of time. Head to the website and you'll see the monthly and yearly options already available to click. Complete the sign up today, and you'll be ready to roll when the service finally goes live in November.

How will Disney Plus prices compare to Netflix?

With it's impressive catalogue, Disney Plus looks set to be the number one rival to Netflix - the world’s current most popular streaming service. Netflix of course boasts an almost five-times larger library of content, with a wide array of grown-up exclusive hits like Stranger Things, The Crown and Black Mirror, Oscar-winning original movies like Roma, plus a huge library of family-friendly content and curated kids section.

A Netflix Basic plan costs $9 a month, but that only lets you stream one movie at a time and only in SD resolution. A Standard subscription costs $13 and includes two simultaneous streams and HD resolution, while a four-screen Ultra HD Premium plan will set you back $16. So Disney Plus is undoubtedly cheaper on every level.

And if you want to know more about the war that's about to rage between the services, we've considered Disney Plus vs Netflix: who will win?

How will Disney Plus prices compare to Amazon Prime?

Online behemoth Amazon’s online video service may not have produced quite as many big hits as Netflix when it comes to its own-made content, it can boast a much deeper library than its rival, with four times as many movies and access to top-notch classic TV such as Lost, Parks and Recreation and The X-Files. It’ll also be the home of a massive new TV adaptation of The Lord of the Rings and the upcoming Star Trek: Picard series.

A single Amazon Prime membership is $12.99 per month or $119 per year if you choose to pay annually, which allows you to stream content to two devices at once. While this may on the face of it seem pricey, this also includes Amazon Prime membership, giving you access to same-day or one-day shipping on Amazon.com purchases, plus photo storage and access to exclusive deals.

How will Disney Plus prices compare to Hulu?

Despite being a majority Disney-owned service, Hulu will be a direct competitor to Disney+ when it launches.

Boasting award winning Hulu Originals like Handmaid’s Tale, Difficult People and Future Man, the on-demand service is also bolstered by its new IPTV offering which adds over 50 live TV channels, including live sports broadcasts. The service has three main pricing tiers, a basic $5.99-a-month ad-supported option, a $11.99 ad-free monthly tier, and the aforementioned Hulu with Live TV which comes in at $44.99-per-month, with HBO, Showtime, Cinemax and Starz all also available as add-ons.

It’s worth noting that while you can bundle in Hulu with Disney Plus as mentioned above, this doesn’t include an option for Hulu’s live TV service.

How will Disney Plus prices compare to PlayStation Vue?

A relatively new streaming service from Sony, PlayStation Vue allows you to stream live TV, movies, and sports without having a cable subscription. Vue is available in four different tiers that all offer basic TV channels such as ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox and also offers a cloud-based DVR service.

The Vue Access Plan is the cheapest option at $44.99 a month and gives you access to local broadcast channels and favourite cable networks like AMC, ESPN, HGTV, while the most expensive tier is the Ultra Plan $79.99/month which includes premium networks like HBO and Showtime along with sports channels like NFL Network and NBA TV.

How will Disney Plus prices compare to YouTube TV

Aimed squarely at cord-cutters, YouTube TV is Google’s attempt at a service similar to Sling TV, offering live TV to your phone, tablet and streaming device without a costly cable subscription and contract. Currently exclusive to the US, YouTube TV allows six people in the family to access the service and will allow up to three of them tune in simultaneously and also offers unlimited storage for recorded shows for up to nine months.

A recent price hike has seen the flat fee for YouTube TV go up to $49.99 per month, which is nevertheless much cheaper than a regular cable contract. Users can also add additional channels to their line-up, including AMC Premiere ($5 per month,) NBA League Pass ($39.99 per month) and Showtime ($7 per month).

How will Disney Plus prices compare to HBO Now?

HBO Now is Home Box Office’s response to the cord-cutting revolution, with the app-based standalone subscription service not requiring you to have a cable box.

The service costs a straightforward $14.99 per month and gives you full access to the network’s incredible library of exclusive shows such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and Watchmen. It’s available via apps on iOS, Android and Amazon Kindle Fire, and can also be accessed on PCS and Macs via the HBO Now website and consoles such as Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

