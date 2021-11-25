Black Friday cloud storage deals 2021: The best offers and promotions right now

Black Friday is just a few days away (and so is Cyber Monday ) and, as expected, a number of cloud storage providers have lined up some outrageously good deals for those looking to store their data and photos online in virtual vaults.

We've trawled the interweb and spoken with our partners to collect the best Black Friday cloud storage deals right now.

Best Black Friday cloud storage deals

pCloud Pcloud (offer ends November 28)

Save 75% - Cloud storage provider Pcloud, which currently sits second in our rankings, offers two lifetime plans with a 30-day trash story (which allows you to track and restore older versions of your files), a proprietary audio and video player, and native file sharing capabilities within the pCloud applications and web interface. It’s so good it got a solid four stars from our reviewer. The 2TB package is, unsurprisingly, the better of the two offers. > Pcloud 500GB lifetime offer - $500 $122.50 > Pcloud 2TB lifetime offer - $980 $245

Polarbackup Polarbackup Polarbackup unlimited cloud storage (offers end December 1st, 2021)

Save 75% - Here’s another UK-based cloud storage provider that has been making waves by offering an unlimited cloud storage offer for a show-stopping price of $0.99/month for the first year, going up to $47.99 per year after that. Built on the most popular cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and backed by 256-bit AES encryption and a 30-day money-back guarantee, Polarbackup’s affordable no-limit online storage deserves a spot on your shortlist. Just bear in mind that it is cold storage, which means that it is meant primarily for archiving. > Polar backup unlimited cloud storage $47.99 $11.88/year



NordVPN NordLocker NordLocker (offer ends November 30th)

Save 60% - Nord Security, the company behind NordVPN , also operates a service called NordLocker , an encryption tool that also offers a compelling online storage solution. The service has risen quickly through the ranks and is currently listed on our best cloud storage shortlist. NordLocker is cutting its prices by a whopping 60% this month. With features such as 24/7 priority support, 30-day money-back guarantee, end-to-end encryption and the ability to secure files locally and in the cloud, it’s worth your consideration. > NordLocker 2TB cloud storage - $19.99/mo $7.99/month > NordLocker 500GB cloud storage - $6.99/mo $3.19/month

IceDrive IceDrive (offer ends December 1)

Save 30% - Icedrive has two lifetime plans for 3TB and 8TB cloud storage plans. Until the end of the month, the UK-based challenger brand is cutting the price of these two plans by a stonking 30%. Other than its great design and zero-knowledge encryption, the service also offers a virtual drive feature that caught the eye of our reviewer when we tested IceDrive earlier this year. This rare feature allows users to access and manage the cloud storage space as if it was a physical hard drive. > IceDrive 3TB cloud storage lifetime plan - $689 $459 > IceDrive 8TB cloud storage lifetime plan, $1,119 $799

iDrive, BackBlaze, Google and Microsoft are not doing any cloud storage deals this year, so if you are looking for special cloud storage offers from these firms, you’re out of luck.