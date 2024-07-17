This is the OLED TV Prime Day deal I'd buy – it's a record low, but it's not at Amazon

As Amazon Prime Day begins to wind down, ending at 23:59 tonight wherever you are, there are still plenty of great deals to be found. One that caught my eye was my favorite TV of 2023, the LG B3 OLED TV – but this deal isn't at Amazon.

In the US, the 65-inch LG B3 is available for a record-low price of $1,199.99 (was $1,299.99) at Walmart. It has dropped to this price before but is there again and is the best deal you can find today.

In the UK, the 65-inch LG B3 is available for £1,199 (was £1,399) at Amazon. This is the best offer to be found today, and stock looks to be falling fast so it's worth grabbing a B3 while you can.

Today's best LG B3 OLED TV deal

LG B3 OLED 65-inch: was $1,299 now $1,196 at Walmart

The entry-level LG OLED for 2023, the LG B3 has nearly everything you could want from an OLED TV, including excellent colours and contrast, plenty of features and top-notch gaming performance. Crucially, it doesn't break the bank – which is why it earned 4.5 stars out of 5 in our LG B3 review. It's easily one of last year's best TVs and is down to a record-low price.

LG B3 OLED 55-inch: was £1,399 now £1,199 at Amazon

LG's entry-level OLED in 2023, the LG B3 offers nearly everything you could want from an OLED TV such as deep black levels, rich contrast, and top-notch gaming performance. Crucially, it doesn't break the bank. We loved testing this TV and had a blast with it, and this Prime Day deal makes its larger 65-inch screen size the most affordable it has yet been.

The LG B3 was easily one of the best TVs last year, bringing OLED TV tech to a lower price point than its more premium counterparts, the LG C3 and LG G3. In my LG B3 review, I was impressed by its picture quality, calling it "nothing short of superb". It doesn't have the high brightness of more premium OLEDs, but it does have deep black levels and spectacular contrast, and its colors are punchy and vivid.

LG's B3 may only have two HDMI 2.1 ports, but gaming is still well covered, with Dolby Vision gaming, 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and LG's effective Game Optimizer to get the best from your video games consoles.

These reasons are why I called the B3 the dark horse of the OLED TV world, as it may not carry all the bells and whistles of high-end OLEDs, but does an excellent job otherwise.

If you want to see more deals on other sets including some of the best OLED TVs, check out our Prime Day TV deals guide while there's still time left before Prime Day ends.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK