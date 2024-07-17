The entire Amazon Fire TV Stick range is down to its lowest ever price - here's the one I'd choose

Amazon Prime Day is still around for a little while loner (ending wherever you are at 23:59 today) and there still some excellent deals to be had. One list of deals is big discounts on every single Fire TV streaming device, including every Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube.

Of all the deals on offer here, which you can check out below, the one I'd recommend is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is available for $34.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon US and is priced at £39.99 (was £69.99) at Amazon UK. This is the most fully featured model of the Fire TV Stick range, with 4K resolution and Wi-Fi 6 tech for better performance and faster response when navigating menus and apps.

The best Amazon Fire TV streaming device deals in the US

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick equals the previous record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is less than half-price for Prime Day. The streaming stick has never been this low before, so it's a good opportunity to pick one up for less. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a similar offer for another four months.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

This latest discount has brought Amazon's most advanced and fastest streaming device down to its lowest-ever price - beating the previous record-low by $10. The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience thanks to its fast and responsive interface, plus there's support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio to ensure supported content looks and sounds as good as possible. Of course, there are all the usual smart features with Alexa built-in, too.

The best Amazon Fire TV streaming device deals in the UK

Fire TV Stick Lite: was £34.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

This deal on Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick equals the previous record-low price. The Fire TV Stick Lite streams all content through major apps in Full HD and has voice control options. The most entry-level Fire TV stick there is, but a bargain for what it can do.

Fire TV Stick: was £44.99 now £22.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV stick is a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. This Prime Day deal takes 50% off it and sees it hitting a record-low price.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £54.99 now £32.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Now just £32.99, this is the lowest price the Fire TV Stick 4K has ever been, so now is the perfect time to grab it.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience. This 43% discount takes the 4K Max to its lowest ever price and you're unlikely to see a discount like this again for months.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was £139.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience thanks to its fast and responsive interface, plus there's support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio to ensure supported content looks and sounds as good as possible. Of course, there are all the usual smart features with Alexa built-in, too. This Prime Day deal sees the Cube hit its record-lowest price, making it the best time to grab it.

Ultimately, if you have an older HD TV and are just looking to give it some smart TV features, the cheaper Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Stick will be fine. But if you're just looking for a better streaming device for your TV (probably to replace the smart TV platform) it's worth paying the extra for the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as they give your TV access to 4K streaming on apps such as Prime Video, Disney Plus and Netflix (although you'll need to make sure you're subscribed to the 4K tiers of these services.)

If you want the ultimate 4K streaming experience, there is the Fire TV Cube, which supports Dolby Atmos as well and is the fastest experience, but it is significantly more expensive.

As I said above, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is my personal choice because it comes with a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and Wi-Fi 6 support, meaning you're going to get a much more stable experience overall when navigating apps and streaming, plus it supports Dolby Vison and HDR10+ HDR formats, something the cheaper models don't.

If you're looking for a new TV to use one of these Fire TV devices with, be sure to check out our Prime Day TV deals guide for all the best deals on the final day of the Prime Day event.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK