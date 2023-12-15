Last chance: save up to $2,500 on TVs, appliances, and phones in the massive Samsung holiday sale

Looking for some tasty discounts on Samsung tech? You'll have to hurry as the excellent Winter Samsung Discover sale is ending in a few days, and today is the last day before the holiday shipping cut-off.

I've picked out the 14 best deals at Samsung today just down below, which include some massive savings of up to $2,500 across a range of the latest TVs, phones, appliances, and tablets. Some of our favorite models are included here - and at prices that are equal to or better than those from Black Friday.

A few of today's highlights include free memory upgrades and up to $1,000 off trade-in rebates on the stunning Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 - offers that actually beat the promotion from Black Friday. While trade-in discounts are always common on these devices, the free upgrade from 256GB to 512GB matches the best deal from the initial preorders phase back in September.

Next to that, you can also get up to $2,500 off a range of Samsung TVs - including the stunning S90C, the current top model on our best TVs buyer's guide. Other excellent options include the stylish 'The Frame' TV and the superb value Q80C.

It's not all super expensive tech that's covered in the Winter Samsung Discover Sale, either. For a cheap stocking filler, check out the Samsung SmartThings Station for $1. Only a very limited number of promo codes are available each day for this offer, but it's a huge bargain if you can snag one, as the usual price of the smart home gadget and charging pad is $79.99. A whopping discount, then.

Do also check out the latest Samsung promo codes for more ways to save. You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.

14 best Samsung Discover Winter deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: free memory upgrade, $100 store credit, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's Winter Deals event has this best-ever promotion on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 that's better than the one from Black Friday just a few weeks ago. For a limited time only, get a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off this stunning foldable flagship, plus $100 of store credit and a free memory upgrade to 512GB on the house that's worth $120. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we said this foldable leader remains strong with a thinner, lighter, flatter and faster design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: free memory upgrade, plus up to $600 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's latest Winter Deals sale is bringing back one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals ever. Right now, not only can you get a superb trade-in rebate of up to $600 on unlocked devices, but you also get a free 512GB memory upgrade on the house. If you'd prefer a carrier device, then you can bump that trade-in rebate up all the way to $1,000 - effectively rendering the device for free (although you will need an eligible carrier plan).

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was from $1,379.99 now from $399.99, plus free case at Samsung

Get one of the largest reductions yet on Samsung's latest flagship smartphone when you have an eligible device to trade in. The manufacturer is offering total savings of up to $980 on the S23 Ultra with $880 enhanced trade-in credit and a free double storage upgrade in this early access period of the Discover Samsung sale. We think the S23 Ultra is the best phone you can buy right now so this one is not to be missed.

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449.99 now from $124.99 at Samsung

This is an excellent budget smartphone, as we discovered in our four-star Samsung Galaxy A54 review. With this latest promotion, you can save up to $325 with up to $250 enhanced trade-in credit and an automatic $75 rebate. It's a fantastic bargain if you need a modern and capable smartphone for everyday use that won't break the bank.

SmartThings Station: was $79.99 now $1 at Samsung

Samsung is releasing a limited number of promo codes from around 12pm ET every day this week that can be used to slash the price of its smart home and charging hub to a buck. Simply visit the offer page at that time, watch a brief video and then claim a code that allows you to bag the SmartThings Station for a bargain price. Use it to set up your smart home network to control the lights, heating, and various other devices around your house with the touch of a button on the station or your connected smartphone. Plus, as a neat bonus, it also functions as a wireless charging pad for supported devices.

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's down to $1,599.99 at Samsung. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is an inferior set to the S95C, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV and a TechRadar Choice Awards winner. It's ideal for all your needs: whether it's for movies, TV shows or gaming on current-gen consoles.

Samsung 65-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Samsung

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant, crisp picture quality and easy-to-use smart TV capabilities. We haven't put together a full Samsung Q80C review but in our testing of the largest 98-inch model, we were impressed with its affordability even as a premium QLED display. If you're after a set with superior brightness, contrast and thin bezels at a reasonable price for watching TV and movies, this a smart buy.

Samsung 55-inch CU7000 4K TV: was $379.99 now $349.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a budget display, Samsung has this 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $349.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for $349.99. That's terrific value for money if you just need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and streaming.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV: was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

For a limited time, you can get this massive 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,999. That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The gorgeous Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229.99 now $169.99 at Samsung

"Easily the best yet" – that's what we wrote in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review. With big improvements over previous versions when it comes to audio quality, noise cancellation, comfort and design, these are an excellent pair of premium earbuds that should be well on your radar following this $60 discount.

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Samsung

A decent $70 saving is available on the lightweight and versatile Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum - although do be aware it's been down to $299.99 before. We haven't tested this model specifically, but in our previous Samsung Bespoke Jet review, we found the manufacturer can create appliances to rival even the best cordless vacuums by Dyson and Shark so this one shouldn't be ignored at a good price.

2TB Samsung 980 Pro: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Samsung

The top-of-the-line Samsung 990 Pro is $30 off its lowest price ever in the latest Discover Winter sale. As one of the best SSDs on the market, the 980 Pro came out on top as one of the fastest drives in our testing and at this price is excellent value for money compared to its closest competitors. If you're using it in a PS5, just be sure to pick up a heatsink at the same time to ensure it stays cool.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $399 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has only just launched and yet it's already available with a $50 discount. The same reduction is available on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, too. Highlights include a sleek design, IP68-certified rating against dust and water, up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge, a sharp 90Hz WUXGA+ display and AKG-tuned stereo speakers. An S Pen stylus is also included for free.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Samsung

An $80 saving is now available on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. And the smartwatch is great too, according to our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review. Sure, it's an iterative upgrade over the previous model, but it's still a stellar Android wearable for fitness and sleep tracking.

