I've been a PC gamer for 20 years, and this is the only early Prime Day gaming laptop deal I'd personally buy

If you're looking for a deal on one of the best gaming laptops as we draw closer to Amazon Prime Day, I've got good news for you: the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is already $300 off at Amazon, and it's the perfect pick for anyone who wants a new gaming device but doesn't want to break the bank.

At $1,099.99, this isn't the cheapest gaming laptop out there, but it's one of the best early Prime Day deals I've seen so far when it comes to gaming laptops I would actually buy. Since the TUF A15 comes with a 7th-gen Ryzen processor and an RTX 4060 graphics card, it's able to handle the latest triple-A games and should prove a worthy investment that will last for years to come. In fact, the deal price puts it at the same base price as one of our favorite budget gaming laptops, the MSI Katana 15, but the difference in specs here is considerable.

It's also on sale for £1,004.06 in the UK, a less significant discount (since this model has less SSD storage) but still a decent deal.

Today's best Asus TUF Gaming A15 deal in the US

Asus TUF Gaming A15: was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7

GPU - Nvidia RTX 4060

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 If you're on the hunt for a cheap gaming laptop this Prime Day, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 is a stellar mid-range gaming machine. Packing an RTX 4060 graphics card and AMD Ryzen 7 CPU along with 16GB of RAM all wrapped up in a sturdy chassis, it's the perfect gift or upgrade to an aging system.

Today's best Asus TUF Gaming A15 deal in the UK

Asus TUF Gaming A15: was £1,089.99 now £1,004.06 at Amazon

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7

GPU - Nvidia RTX 4060

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 It's not as heavily discounted over in the UK, but you can still nab this pretty excellent TUF Gaming A15 from Asus for just over a thousand quid. Equipped with a Ryzen 7 processor and Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, it can handle all the latest games at 1080p with its 144Hz FHD screen.

The RTX 4060 GPU in the Asus TUF A15 is comfortably capable of running all the latest PC games on this laptop's 15.6-inch 1080p display, and it doesn't skimp in other areas too, bringing a hefty 1TB SSD to the table in addition to 16GB of DDR5 – the recommended amount of gaming these days.

Oh, and that FHD display? It packs a 144Hz refresh rate, which means you won't be limited by your screen when it comes to getting great frame rates. Design-wise, it hasn't changed much from when we reviewed the 2021 TUF A15, putting an emphasis on solid build quality and functionality over style (which pleasingly means plenty of physical ports for connectivity).

In short, anyone hunting for an early-bird deal should snap this one up. Pre-event deals like this often don't stick around for long, but you can always bookmark this page to check back and see if the deal gets better once Prime Day kicks off next week! If you'd like to see what else is on offer, you can also check out our best Prime Day laptop deals page.

