Hurry! There's up to 34% off some of the best air purifiers this Prime Day
Prime Day officially ends at midnight tonight, but there are still some stellar Amazon Prime Day deals to be had, including deals on some fantastic air purifiers.
There's a whole host of purifier deals this year, but I'd recommend these three from Dyson, Levoit, and BlueAir in particular. All three of these brands are known for their fantastic air quality solutions, and each device is positioned at a different price point: there's something for everyone here.
I was pretty spooked when I got my air quality monitor to discover how much particulate matter is floating around my home, especially after spraying dry shampoo and deodorant. Never mind the fact that, in summer especially, I'm constantly sneezing thanks to the abundant pollen around my area.
That's why I picked up one of the best air purifiers, and with Amazon Prime Day prices this good, there's no excuse for you not to hop on my purified bandwagon. Alternatively, check out some of the best Prime Day fan deals for a cooler option, or grab these smart home gadgets to retrofit your dumb purifier or fan for less.
(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day air purifier deals where you are).
Up to 34% off air purifiers
Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier: was
$239.99 now $189.99 on Amazon
By applying a Prime-exclusive $50 coupon when adding this product to your basket, you can pick up Levoit's Core 400S air purifier for just $189.99 at Amazon right now – a record-low price. The successor to the excellent Levoit Core 300S, this air purifier is suitable for large rooms (think living rooms, kitchen and basements) and boasts a bacteria-trapping H13 True HEPA Filter and an odor-neutralizing Custom High-Efficiency Activated Carbon Filter. Yay science!
Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP01 Air Purifier: was
$529.99 now $369.99 on Amazon
The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool has only ever been cheaper once before, and that price came all the way back in 2019. As such, $369.99 for this industry-leading air purifier – which offers heating, cooling and air purification functionality in one stylish package – is still a cracking deal, and we don't expect stock to last long given the enduring popularity of Dyson products.
Blueair 411 Auto air purifier: was
$139.99 now $93.09 at Amazon
In our review, we called it a "reasonably priced purifier to freshen the air in your home", which aptly summarizes this purifier. It doesn't have some of the more premium features like a timer or advanced controls like the more expensive devices in this list, but it's quiet and easy to use.
