Want a smart fan? Retrofit your dumb fan for less with these Amazon Prime Day deals

Things are heating up this summer, and I don't just mean because of this week's Prime Day deals. Both the US and the UK are seeing record-breaking high temperatures, leading many to rush to their local home appliance store to nab one of the best fans and beat the heat.

However, if you're on a tight budget or have a perfectly good dumb fan at your disposal at home, you might be better off spending $70 / £53 on this combination of Amazon gadgets.

I live in an apartment that is wildly ill-equipped to handle the heat, but I hate the idea of scrapping my old faithful desktop fan in favor of one of the best (and admittedly enticing) Prime Day fan deals. That's why earlier this week, I bought one of Amazon's Smart Air Quality Monitors, which I'm using in conjunction with a smart plug I already had lying around at home to give my dumb fan some extra brains.

You'll need the Alexa app or an Echo device, but if you don't already have one there are plenty available at low, low prices right now; check out our Prime Day Echo deals for all the biggest savings there.

Assuming you have that covered, you simply plug in your fan or purifier to your smart plug, pair the plug and air quality monitor, then set up a routine that triggers the smart plug whenever it gets above or below a certain temperature. Hey presto! You've just retrofit your first dumb fan and turned it into a smart one.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day deals where you are).

Prime day deal - Smarten up your dumb fan for $70

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: was $69.99 now $46.99 at Amazon

Don't let its unassuming looks fool you - this little cube may fit perfectly on your bookshelf, but it's capable of measuring particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature. You'll need an Echo device or the Alexa app to control it, but it's well worth it for the peace of mind and ability to automate your home's cooling and purifying devices.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

Amazon's own smart plug doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel, but it's simple, effective, and offers a much smoother integration to the Amazon smart home ecosystem than most. It's also compactly designed, meaning you don't lose access to your second outlet.

Prime day deal - Retrofit your cooling kit for £52

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor: was £69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

This small and mighty gadget can track and measure particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity and temperature, and integrates with Alexa to allow for greater control of your home environment. It's an excellent addition to any smart home, especially at almost half the price.