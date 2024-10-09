Hurry! The OnePlus Open crashes down to record-low price, but this $560 saving is only here till midnight

As Amazon Prime Day powers on, I’ve spotted one of the best smartphone deals so far – the excellent OnePlus Open folding phone is available for $1,139.99 (was $1,699.99) from Amazon, a record-low price with a huge saving of $560. In the UK the OnePlus Open is now £1,299.00 directly from OnePlus.



Folding phones – particularly book style ones like the OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 – tend to launch at high prices, so it’s exciting to see the Open on sale for a similar price to, say, the iPhone 16 Pro Max. At this price, you effectively aren’t paying extra for the 7.82-inch inner screen, and all the convenient features that come with it.

The OnePlus Open offers an ultra-premium experience, combining a gorgeous 7.82-inch inner screen, flagship-grade performance, and a genuinely terrific triple-camera system.



This is one of our favorite folding phones thanks to its gorgeous 7.82-inch inner display, powerful internal specs, and class-leading camera system.

I use the OnePlus Open as my everyday phone – in fact, I think it might have converted me to folding phones for good thanks to the possibilities and power of the mini-tablet form factor. At this kind of price, I’d be tempted to grab one for myself should I ever have to return my review unit.

As our OnePlus Open review notes, this super-premium folding phone is an uncompromising powerhouse: the displays are gorgeous, it’s cameras are impressive, and it matches the best Android phones in performance. The OnePlus Open holds a firm place on our list of the best folding phones and best OnePlus phones, and I can’t stress enough how enjoyable it is to use.

Those in the market for premium phones with great design may be tempted by the stylish OnePlus 12. The company's latest flagship boasts 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as an incredible triple-camera system co-developed with Hasselblad.

Don't be fooled by the low price of the OnePlus 12R – this is a seriously capable phone by any measure, and even takes the title of best battery life on our list of the best Android phones. As our OnePlus 12R review notes, this is essentially an upgraded OnePlus 11 with an improved screen and outstanding longevity, pushing through a day of mixed use with absolute ease.

