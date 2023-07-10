Best Buy Black Friday in July: all our favorite deals from the anti Prime Day sale

The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is now in full swing with hundreds of deals on tech, home appliances, and much more. Everything officially kicked off in the wee hours of the morning on Monday, July 10th, with a smattering of early deals appearing the Sunday before. Best Buy's answer to Amazon Prime Day ends on Wednesday, July 12th and will (mostly) run parallel with Amazon's major mid-summer shopping event.

To help you navigate Best Buy's massive sale, we've scoured through myriad deals to showcase the best of the bunch – including major markdowns on trusted brands plus items we've personally tried and are eager to recommend to others. We've organized everything by category so you can find exactly what you're looking for.

Unlike Amazon's members-only Prime Day event, the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is open to everyone; however, some offers will be reserved for My Best Buy members. (We'll be indicating what those exclusive deals are.) Scroll down to learn more about Best Buy's member program, which was recently revamped ahead of its Black Friday in July event.

Stay tuned to this page as we will be continuously updating it with the most enticing deals from Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event – and keep an eye on the latest Best Buy discount codes for even more ways to save.

Today's best deals from Best Friday's Black Friday in July

LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy currently has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for just $599.99 - a superb price considering this is a premium OLED TV (which usually don't come cheap). The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

NIU KQi3 Pro electric scooter: was $799 now $559 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a great deal today on the NIU KQi3 Pro, the model that we currently rate as our best electric scooter right now. It's not the lightest scooter you can buy but its combination of a smooth ride, anti-theft alarm, and plenty of power make it a great option. At today's price, it's also surprisingly affordable considering how well featured this scooter is.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy

$15 overnight drop! If you've resisted the air fryer craze, this $25 model from Bella may be the reason you ultimately give in and find out what all of your air fryer enthusiast friends are talking about. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for four to six people and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

Another great air fryer deal that's on sale at Best Buy today ahead of Prime Day. The four-quart air fryer features a wide temperature range of 105°F to 400°F, and can not only air fry but crisp, roast, reheat, and dehydrate food for quick and easy meals. We awarded a similar model four stars out of five during our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review so it's an easy recommendation from us if you're looking for a reasonably priced model.

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $319.99 now $229.99 at Best Buy

$50 overnight drop! If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV that's on sale for $229.99. The manufacturer has built a reputation for cheap but solid TVs, and we think they're definitely worth buying if you need a straightforward and basic set. The 4-Series supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku TV to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Fire TV: was $749.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has this Insignia 75-inch 4K smart TV down to $529.99 - an incredible price for a big-screen 4K smart TV. The 75-inch display is feature-packed with 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS studio sound, access to the Fire TV experience, and a handy Alexa voice remote so you can control your TV completely hands-free.

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Today's early 4th of July deal from Best Buy brings this 65-inch model down to $1,599. That's a $400 discount and a price that beats the previous record by $100.

Best Buy 4th of July appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

And finally, if you're thinking about getting some new major appliances, note that the Best Buy 4th of July appliance sale is still available for a few more days (until July 12th). You can find over $1,000 in savings on a wide range of major appliances from top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and Kitchenaid. You can also save up to 40% on refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers, as well as an extra 10% on select major appliance packages. Best Buy also offers free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up.

Best Buy Black Friday in July: Apple

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $269.99 at Best Buy

This is $20 less over at Amazon but if you don't have a Prime membership then this deal from Best Buy is a sound alternative – especially since it comes with three free months of Apple TV plus four free months of Apple Music (new or returning subscribers only). It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than this.

Apple iPad mini, 64GB (2021): was $ 499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2021 iPad mini on sale – and it's within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The handheld iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,099 now $1,049 at Best Buy for My Best Buy members

Here's a chance to get the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip for $50 under Amazon's Prime Day price and the lowest we've ever seen for it. (Choose a My Best Buy Plus for $50/year and it'll essentially pay for itself here.) In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we loved this premium Apple laptop for its high performance in creative tasks such as photo and video editing, as well as the impressive battery life of around 15 hours, even though it wasn't a revolutionary upgrade from the previous model.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

If Amazon's $99 2nd Gen AirPods deal sells out or becomes a Prime member exclusive, Best Buy has them on sale for just a dollar more for all shoppers. It's within $20 of the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. They're dated but still some of the best earbuds according to our AirPods (2nd Gen) review, so this deal is highly recommended if you want good-value AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

AirPods Max: was $499.9 9 now $449.99 at Best Buy

Apple's flagship wireless headphones may be among the best sounding that we've ever tested, but – like we noted in our AirPods Max review – they're very expensive. Well, now they're cheaper. This isn't the cheapest they've ever been (they've dropped to $399 before, and even $349 in one ridiculous promotion we haven't seen repeated), but this is how cheap they were last Prime Day. This ties Amazon's current Prime Day price, as well – but who knows if Best Buy will surprise all of us with another drop?

Best Buy Black Friday in July: Laptops

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $249 , now $129.99 at Best Buy

This may be an older model, but for basic computing it'll get the job done. We call it a versatile Chromebook for work and play in our Acer Chromebook Spin 311 review, highlighted by good battery life, an excellent touchscreen, and a nifty spin mechanism. At only $130, it's a solid pickup for younger students or older folks who need something reliable and uncomplicated.

Dell XPS 15 (2023): was $2,799 , now $2,399.99 at Best Buy

Right now, you can save $400 on this behemoth multitasking machine at Best Buy. The latest iteration of Dell's popular XPS 15 may not look all that different from the previous model, but that all changes when you look under the hood, where you'll find a Raptor Lake Core i9 CPU and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. For an idea of performance and build quality, read our Dell XPS 15 (2022) review, where we call it 'laptop perfection.'

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ (with Type Cover): was $929.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Miss out on Best Buy's 4th of July sale price for this Surface Pro hybrid tablet-laptop? Well, good news – it's now $100 less than that previous sale price. With a 12.3-inch display and weighing less than 1kg, this is a fantastic portable device. It also has enough power in it to support all your computing needs: whether that's basic home use, work, media streaming, and more.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop: was $1,399.99 , now $799.99 at Best Buy

This heavily discounted Asus Zephyrus is one of our favorite gaming laptops, and now it's $100 less than the all-time low price we saw on Memorial Day. It features a speedy RTX 3060 graphics card, a host of high-end specs, and a nearly peerless 14-inch design that's much classier than the usual gaming laptop fare.

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop: was $1,579.99 , now $799.99 (or less) at Best Buy

Here's another cheap gaming laptop deal for you, with an exclusive discount for My Best Buy members. The HP OMEN boasts an AMD Radeon RX 6650M GPU, a AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, and dual speakers with Bang & Olufsen audio. You're already saving nearly $800 here, but sign up for a $50 My Best Buy Plus membership to shave another $100 off the price, dropping it to $699.99.

Best Buy Black Friday in July: Small appliances

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale knocks the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 to just $200, which is a $50 drop from its July 4th sale price. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Keurig K-Elite K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $155.99 at Best Buy

Brew a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker that's now on sale for $155.99 at Best Buy. It's currently $5 below Amazon's pre-Prime Day sale price, too. The coffee maker uses K-Cup pods to make coffee and features five brew-size selections to let you choose your brew strength.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum: was $549.99 , now $399.99 at Best Buy

Surrounded in a sea of pet hair? Head over to Best Buy, where the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal stick vacuum is now $150 off. It's cheaper than other V10 models and features a torque drive cleaner to deep clean carpets and upholstery so they're free of dirt, debris, and dander.

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum: was $799.99 , now $649.99 (or less) at Best Buy

Here's another stellar Dyson deal, this time on the V15 Detect Extra. It has a Dyson Hyperdymium motor that's reportedly 100% more powerful than the Dyson V8, and it's also loaded with tech that allows it to adapt to the type of debris detected and show you just what it's picked up via an LCD screen. All Best Buy shoppers can save $150 off the MSRP but sign up for a My Best Buy Plus membership at $50 a year to score another $50 off and drop the price to $599.99.

Best Buy Black Friday in July: FAQs

How long will Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale last?

Best Buy's Prime Day deals will coincide with Amazon's official Prime Day event but start a day earlier. Best Buy Black Friday in July will run from Monday, July 10 until Wednesday, July 12.

Do you need a My Best Buy membership for these deals?

Once again, the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale won't solely be a members-only affair. This'll benefit shoppers who don't have a Prime membership because more often than not, Best Buy will price-match Amazon or offer similar deals.

However, as you've probably already surmised from the preview above, there will be a small number of deals that are exclusive to members as well as some further savings on certain items that will be available to members also. Right now, it's hard to gauge how many deals will be exclusive, but it could be a good idea to consider picking up a membership ahead of the sale.

Recently, Best Buy launched a new membership program that now includes three tiers, priced from free to $179.99 per year. Here's a brief look at what each current My Best Buy membership level includes:

My Best Buy (free): Free standard shipping on all items sitewide

Free standard shipping on all items sitewide My Best Buy Plus ($49.99/yr): Adds free 2-day shipping plus exclusive member offers

Adds free 2-day shipping plus exclusive member offers My Best Buy Total ($179.99/yr): Adds protection plans (including AppleCare Plus) plus 24/7 tech support