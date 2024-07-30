Amazon's back-to-school sale is slashing prices on Apple devices - here are the 9 best

Amazon just launched a huge back-to-school sale, and some of the best deals are on Apple's best-selling devices. Record-low prices are available on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and smartwatches, starting at just $69.99. I've gone through Amazon's sale and hand-picked the 9 best back-to-school Apple deals for you below.



Back-to-school sales are one of the best opportunities of the year to find an impressive discount on a pricey Apple gadget, and Amazon's current offers don't disappoint. Some highlights include the popular AirPods 2 on sale for just $69.99 (it was $129), the 10.9 iPad marked down to $299.99 (it was $349), and Apple's powerful MacBook Air M2 on sale for $799 (it was $999).



Keep in mind that most of Amazon's back-to-school Apple deals are the best-ever offers that you typically won't find outside of holiday sales. If you're looking to shop for more tech bargains, you can visit our back-to-school sales guide, which is filled with all the top offers around the web.

Back-to-school Apple deals at Amazon: the 9 best

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $84.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the four-pack on sale for $84.99, which is the best price you can find. A great way to keep track of a child's backpack, the Apple AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $69.99 at Amazon

Premium earbuds are a student essential, and Amazon has the 2nd generation AirPods on sale for just $69.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and incredible value for a pair of Apple's superb earbuds. If you want new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this back-to-school deal is highly recommended.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for noise-canceling Apple earbuds, Amazon also has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $179.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low we saw during Prime Day and the best deal you can find. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is back down to its lowest-ever price, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $299, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to $249, which is the best deal we've seen this year and just $20 more than the record low. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap but still capable everyday tablet? Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a new record low. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 2024): was $599 now $549 at Amazon

If you're looking for more power, the latest iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip for up to 50% faster performance compared to the M1, and you can now save $50 on the base model at Amazon. Of course, it's not a big discount, given that the tablet just launched, but it's a saving nonetheless and has only been beaten once before by $20 during Prime Day.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Amazon's back-to-school sale has the MacBook Air M2 for a record-low price of $799. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For students needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro (2023): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Amazon

Looking for a shiny new MacBook for the new school year? Don't skip out on the lowest price ever. Apple's latest MacBook Pro runs on the powerful M3 Pro chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. We reviewed a similar product in our four-and-a-half out of five-star Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Max review, which praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design.

See more of the best laptop deals and our guide to the best student laptops. You can also look forward to discounts at the 2024 Labor Day sales event.