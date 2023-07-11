All the best laptops for under $200 this Amazon Prime Day

Looking for a new laptop this Prime Day, but don't want to spend too much? Have no fear – we're seeing plenty of great laptops selling for less than $200, and we've collected them here for you to grab a bargain.

The best cheap laptops don't always see huge discounts for Amazon Prime Day, since manufacturers are more interested in shifting their mid-range and premium hardware during Amazon's mega-sale event.

But the laptops below – led by the excellent Asus Vivobook Go 12 – prove that you can snag an excellent Amazon Prime Day laptop deal without having to spend a fortune.

Most of the cheapest laptops on sale right now are actually Chromebooks, and indeed there are plenty of great Prime Day Chromebook deals available – but not everyone wants a Chromebook, so we've taken care to include both ChromeOS and Windows laptops in this roundup.

These budget machines typically don't have the same sort of high-end internal hardware specs as more expensive laptops – they tend to use Intel's Celeron or Pentium processors instead of the more powerful Core series.

That doesn't mean they're not capable devices, though! While you shouldn't expect to be playing the latest PC games on these laptops, they can still comfortably handle everyday tasks like web browsing, answering emails, and watching videos. Remember, we always advise that you stick to trusted brands like Asus, Acer, and Samsung – Amazon also features plenty of sketchy laptop brands, so be careful.

Prime Day deal – laptops under $200

Asus Vivobook Go 12 (2022): was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

If you just want a basic, efficient laptop with great security that just works, this Windows 11 Home (S-Mode) laptop from Asus might be what you're after. With an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB RAM, it won't be winning any performance awards, but if you just need something to check your email, this is a fantastic option if you prefer a Windows environment over a Chromebook.

Asus Chromebook C425 (2022): was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

It's not every day you find a Chromebook this cheap with these kinds of specs, so this is definitely one you'll want to grab while you can. Boasting a full HD 14-inch display and 128GB storage, you could easily watch an HD movie or two on a long flight without much trouble.

Samsung Chromebook 4 (2021): was $249.99 now $159 at Amazon

As far as super-budget laptops go, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is among the best value for money you can get. Compact and durable, it's a great choice as a first laptop for kids, and ChromeOS means you get a smooth user experience with a bevy of security and child safety features.