Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away NZ850UK review

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away NZ850UK is a bagless corded upright vacuum cleaner that offers some of the versatility of a handheld vacuum. It converts easily into a portable vacuum for overhead cleaning, stairs and upholstery. Pick up is very good and with three floor options to choose from it moves easily between carpet, hard floor and area rugs. But it’s quite bulky and doesn’t have variable power levels.

Shark has become a well-known brand in the floorcare market, and offers an array of models from uprights to cylinders, corded, cordless, and even handheld options - no matter what your cleaning need, there’s a design for you. While they aren’t exactly a budget choice, they are certainly more affordable than other rivals such as Dyson.

Shark’s vacuums are loaded with cutting-edge technology that’ll solve your cleaning frustrations, from hair getting tangled around the brush bar to ensuring it can reach in tight spaces with flexible wands. making the appliance more compact for storage, which is why some of their models are among the best vacuum cleaners you can buy right now.

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away is a corded upright vacuum that Shark claims is 25% more powerful than the previous model; the Shark NZ801UK. It also features the brand’s DuoClean technology that employs both a bristle brush-roll and a soft brush roll in one head so it can move seamlessly between carpet and hard floor, without needing the cleaning head to be changed

Meanwhile, anti-hair wrap technology ensures the vacuum removes hair from the brush roll, meaning you don’t have to tackle this unpleasant job yourself. It can also be converted into a more portable, lightweight vacuum for cleaning stairs, overhead areas, and other hard-to-reach spots, a feature that makes it much more versatile than your standard upright vacuum.

At £349.99/ $419.99, this vacuum doesn't come cheap but it's a worthwhile investment if you have different floor types as well as stairs or other hard-to-reach areas that need vacuuming, so long as you’re happy to have a power cord trailing behind you.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away NZ850UK price and availability

List price: £349.99/ $419.99

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away NZ850UK, which is known as the Shark Apex Upright Vacuum with powered Lift-Away, Duo-Clean and Self-Cleaning Brushroll in the US will set you back £349.99/ $419.99 .

Both the US and UK models come with a crevice tool and multi tool as standard, but the US model also comes with a Self-Cleaning Pet Power Brush and MultiFLEX Under-Appliance Wand. In the UK, if you want the pet tool, opt for the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet NZ850UK, which is priced at £369.99.

Design

1.3 liter/ 0.88 quart dust canister

8 meter/ 30 ft power cord

3 floor-type settings

The Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away is a chunky and bottom-heavy vacuum. It weighs in at 6.6kg, while the US version is 16 pounds. It can be broken down for easier storage but when fully assembled is measures 118 x 26 x 26cm / 46 x 12.2 x 11.2 inches (H x W x D)

As we already mentioned, one of the main features of this vacuum is the Lift-Away design, it allows you to remove the main motor and dust canister part of the vacuum and carry it. This turns it from an upright vacuum into a portable, more handheld option. When in lift-away mode, you can still use the main floorhead (while you carry the motor and dust canister pod), or the flexible hose can be used with one of the small attachments for tasks like cleaning stairs or upholstery. And for greater flexibility, the wand can be used with a small attachment for overhead cleaning.

It doesn’t have variable suction levels, but there are three floor types to choose between thick carpet and area rug cleaning, carpet and low pile cleaning, or hard floor cleaning. The brush roll spins in all modes but the speed will be altered depending on which mode is selected.

The main floorhead has two motorized brush rolls, one of which has bristles designed to draw embedded dirt out of your carpets, while the other softer brush roll collects debris and removes dust from hard floors. The Anti Hair Wrap technology helps to keep both brush-rolls free of hair, which can be an issue on some other vacuums. The crevice tool and multi-tool can be stored on the vacuum for easy access.

Performance

Only one power level

Lift-away mode useful for hard-to-reach areas

Strong suction

This vacuum impressed us with the dust pick up and strong suction, even when we used it on a recently vacuumed carpet, the large amount of dust and debris that was immediately visible in the canister was very surprising (and a little horrifying) and certainly demonstrated its ability for a thorough clean.

To give the Anti Hair Wrap technology a good test, we took hair from a hairbrush and distributed it on to the carpet. After vacuuming the whole room there was still a small amount of hair wrapped around the brush-roll but after further vacuuming, pretty much all of the hair had been sucked into the canister.

In general, it’s easy to maneuver, although we struggled a little around sharp corners and the bottom-heavy design makes it too bulky to push under low furniture such as sofas and beds. However, you do have the option to use the main floorhead in lift-away mode which actually means it can reach much further under furniture than most vacuums.

It glides smoothly over carpet and hard floor without too much effort and the switch for the different floor modes is on the handle, so you can easily transition between floor types. But despite selecting the thick carpet/ area rug floor surface, it was hard work to push on our long pile rug. And after prolonged use in upright mode, it started to feel heavy, but the Lift-Away feature compensates for this by making stairs easier to clean. However, we ended up using the upholstery tool to vacuum stairs, US users will benefit from the Pet Power Brush for deeper stair cleaning.

We did like the headlights illuminating the floor in front of the vacuum which was particularly helpful on a dull rainy day when we hadn’t switched the lights on. It would be nice to have the option of different power levels though, especially when using in lift-away mode for more delicate surfaces like upholstery.

When vacuuming overhead in Lift-Away mode the wand feels heavy, so this is best done in short bursts. Having said that, we doubt many people have significant amounts of overhead vacuuming to do, so this shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

The dust canister is simple to detach, and a button releases the dust from the bottom so it falls straight into your bin, mess-free. The washable filters will last around 2.5 to 3 years before they need to be replaced and they’re easy to access for cleaning or replacing. Our decibel meter measured 80db when cleaning hard floors, which is equivalent to a garbage disposal. However, it isn’t one of the loudest vacuums we’ve tested and as the noise will only be for a few minutes at a time, we think this is acceptable.

Should I buy the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away NZ850UK?

Buy it if...

You have carpet as well as hard floors

With three floor modes to choose from, this vacuum makes it easy to transition between different floor types with just a flick of the switch on the handle.



You prefer an upright vacuum but also have stairs to clean

If you like upright vacuums, but hate the way stair cleaning can be a struggle, you’ll enjoy the powered lift-away function that makes stair cleaning much easier.



You want a vacuum that doesn’t need emptying after every use

The 1.3 liter / 1.4 quart dust canister is big enough to store the dust and debris from several vacuuming sessions before it needs to be emptied.

Don't buy it if...

You want a small or lightweight vacuum

This vacuum will be too bulky for some and there are definitely lighter upright vacuums available, in Lift-Away mode it’s bulkier than a dedicated handheld vacuum and heavier too.



You want the freedom of a cordless vacuum

It might seem obvious, but this is a corded vacuum and while the 8-meter cord is a decent length, you’ll still have to plug into a power outlet while you vacuum.

You want a vacuum with an adjustable height handle

When used as an upright vacuum the handle height is fixed, there’s no option to adjust it to suit your height or preference.

First reviewed: October 2021