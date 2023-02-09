Small yet mighty sums up the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2. It offers solid battery life of 20 or so hours while being easy to toss into your bag and take anywhere you go. It may not have the most powerful audio, but it's clear and effective.

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2: One-minute review

Small is the word that will stand out the moment you open up the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2's box. The box is small, yet the speaker is even smaller. Even with small palms, it barely takes up any room in one. But despite its tiny stature, the speaker packs in all the essentials.

The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 offfers strong battery life for the size. We easily eked out 20 hours during our testing (Nokia says it can achieve up to 22) with a USB-C cable helping to get back up to fully charged quickly. 5W of sound is fine for the size, offering crisp audio no matter what you're listening to. Of course, the bass isn't exactly booming here and this isn't an audiophile-friendly speaker, but at $69 / £49 / AU$129, you wouldn't expect the world. It ranks among the best Bluetooth speakers for its low price.

Instead, the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2's focus is on practicality. It has IPX7 waterproofing, so you can take it anywhere, whether you're looking to go hiking or rest it by the pool. Again, it's small, so you'll hardly notice it. It easily fits on your desk at work with a built-in mic meaning it can be helpful, and Bluetooth 5.1 support promises fewer dropouts.

Its outer shell is made from 100% recycled materials, so there's even some ecological peace of mind here. It's not exactly the most exciting of speakers to look at or use, but the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 is delightfully straightforward for someone who prioritizes practicality. Really, its biggest problem is the existence of the Tribit Stormbox Micro 2, which offers better sound quality for the same kind of price and the same kind of portability… but with only 12 hours of battery life, so the Nokia may be the right choice is longevity is your priority.

The outer shell of the speaker is made from 100% recycled materials. (Image credit: Future/Techradar)

Released in late 2022

It costs $69.99 / £49.99 / AU$120

The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 was released in late 2022 and is available in the US, UK, and Australia priced at $69.99 / £49.99 / AU$120.

This price makes the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 pretty good value compared to the competition. The likes of the Anker Soundcore 2 can be bought for less, but not necessarily with the same level of portability or battery life. The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2, mentioned above, is the same price, but also doesn't give you the same 20 hours of battery, even if it's better elsewhere.

Pricier and bulkier still is the UE Wonderboom 3, which remains a stronger bet aurally, but one that will cost you accordingly.

There aren't any fancy features to write home about, but that makes this Nokia speaker a great all-rounder. (Image credit: Future/TechRadar)

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 review: Features

IPX7 waterproofing

Can connect to other speakers

Bluetooth 5.1 support

The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 focuses on the essential features and that's no bad thing. Because although its 5W speaker may not be the strongest (more on that shortly), it's versatile. It's as comfortable on your office desk with its built-in mic as it is by the pool. The mic works reasonably well although don't count on smart assistant functionality here. There's also a 'TWS' mode so you can link it up to other Nokia speakers and increase the speaker power.

IPX7 waterproofing is effective, with a plastic cover protecting the USB-C port and a 3.5mm port, too. There's also Bluetooth 5.1, which should mean far fewer dropouts than if it used older Bluetooth technology. We certainly didn't have any issues while using the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2.

And as mentioned, the battery life is quoted as being up to 22 hours, and we've seen it get close enough to that to be satisfied with the claim (the actual longevity will depend on the volume). This is better than pretty much anything else on the market.

It's all simple stuff but all most people need and expect from such a small portable speaker, even if it won't exactly rival the best Bluetooth speakers around for elaborate options.

Features score: 3.5/5

It's not the most interesting looking device, but it's small, light and incredibly portable. (Image credit: Future/TechRadar)

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 review: Sound quality

5W speaker

Crisp audio

Weak soundstage

When a speaker is this small and this cheap, it feels wrong to fault its sound quality too much. Of course, the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 isn't going to blow you away aurally. It doesn't have a particularly wide soundstage, which you'd expect from the size, better suiting being relatively close to you as you listen. TWS support so you can link it to other speakers will help here, but it's unlikely you're considering such a portable and cheap speaker for amazing sound.

Instead, it's good to hear that the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 is pretty crisp. Playback sounds clear and likeable. While the bass on something like Hysteria by Muse is predictably far from stirring, the mids and trebles within sound fairly clear. Instinctively, the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 feels like a speaker to listen to some calming jazz or classical music, or simply your favorite songs while you cook.

Listening to David Bowie's Under Pressure lacks the oomph you might get elsewhere (albeit at a higher price), but the vocals are clear and precise. It's likeable if not the kind of speaker to help you discover finer nuances of music. But who would really expect that in this size format?

Sound quality score: 3.5/5

You'll find a USB-C port and 3.5mm jack under a rubber cover on the rear of the speaker. (Image credit: Future/TechRadar)

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 review: Design

Fits into the palm of your hand

Only available in Cloudy Blue

100% recycled outer shell

The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 fit into the palm of our small hands and is light too, weighing only 225g. It's the perfect size to keep in your bag (a small bag at that).

It's not the most interesting-looking device, granted, but on the back are essential parts, including a USB-C port and 3.5mm jack placed behind a rubber enclosure to maintain the IPX7 waterproofing. Buttons are easily felt along the rubber casing, and they're subtle, but not annoyingly subtle.

Rubber grips at the bottom mean you can keep the speaker safely secure on a desk, floor, or other surface. It's a shame you can only buy it in a dark blue color rather than pick out something more eye-catching. We appreciate the atittude towards the environment with the speaker's outer shell being made from 100% recycled material.

Design score: 4/5

The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 might be small, but its sound is mighty enough for casual listening. (Image credit: Future/TechRadar)

Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 review: Value

Cheap for what it offers

Competitively priced

Sturdy build

This Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 review proves that form is everything with this speaker. Compared to other small portable speakers, it's fairly well priced. While something like the Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 sounds better, it omits a 3.5mm line-in and has a shorter battery life, so this will suit some people better.

Similarly, there are speakers with stronger audio but they're also bigger and pricier like the JBL Flip 6. The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 is a strong alternative for a potent balance between form, function, and budget.

Value score: 4/5

Should you buy the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Section Notes Score Features IPX7 waterproofing with a handy TWS Mode and built-in mic. 3.5/5 Sound quality 5W speaker with crisp audio that's solid for its size. 4/5 Design Very small and light, annoyingly only available in one blue shade. 3.5/5 Value Cheap for what it offers, with a sturdy build. 4/5

Buy it if...

You want a small speaker

The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 is one of the smaller speakers out there and all the better for it. It's really easy to toss in a bag and forget about.

You're on a tight budget

It's not quite the cheapest but for a known brand, the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 is inexpensive and still packs a decent punch.

You want good battery life

In our tests, we got up to about 20 hours with the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2, which is longer than most other small speakers.

Don't buy it if...

You want powerful audio

Honestly, at this size, a wide soundstage would be weird but if that's what you need, go bigger.

You want great looks

The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 is cute in size but a bit dull. If you want something to stand out, this isn't it.

You want extra features

Some portable speakers can also charge your phone. The Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker 2 isn't one of those, which could be a dealbreaker.

