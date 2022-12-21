Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum review

Outdoor household tool brand Greenworks presents its first vacuum, the 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum, which is battery operated, can be transformed into a handheld vacuum and comes with various attachments for all your vacuuming needs. Convenient to use and store, it can run for up to 45 minutes per charge and offers users three different power modes.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

One-minute review

Greenworks’ 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum is an adaptable and easy-to-use cordless vacuum that makes keeping your home clean an easy task. With two 4.0 AH USB-C batteries, versatile attachments and an extremely maneuverable design, users will no longer experience the cleaning dread that usually accompanies having to use clunkier corded vacuums. As someone who struggles to find the motivation to clean her home, I found myself vacuuming three times more often and looking forward to doing so with the Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum.

Known for its outdoor power equipment – such as lawnmowers, leaf blowers and pressure washers – Greenworks considers itself to be the industry leader in battery innovation, employing a battery-first approach to product design. Launched in April 2022, the Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum is the brand’s first-ever cordless stick vacuum, expanding its product portfolio to include inside-the-home tools.

When it comes to highly maneuverable and powerful cordless vacuums, Dyson is well known for its designs that make what is a chore almost enjoyable. The Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum gives Dyson a run for its money, then, offering similar advantages at a more affordable price. For those who love their handheld vacuums, I bring good news: the Greenworks vacuum can easily be converted into a high-power handheld vacuum with the click of a button.

The Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum's key features include up to 170 Air Watts of suction power, LED lights for illuminating hard-to-reach spaces, and a power station that can charge electronic devices such as phones and tablets. The vacuum can run up to 45 minutes on a fully charged battery, and can charge two battery packs at the same time for maximum efficiency. In the box you’ll also find a range of accessories, which include a crevice tool, a deep-cleaning motorized brush, a soft bristle fur brush and a 2-in-1 round brush.

This vacuum was tested in a studio apartment that has hardwood floors throughout, except for the kitchen and bathroom, which have tiled flooring. This home includes a cat, a big rug in the living room and an upholstered couch, perfect for testing out the hair-suction capabilities of the Greenworks vacuum.

Read on to find out about our experience using the Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum. Then, head to our best cordless vacuum buyer’s guide to see how it compares.

Nutribullet Juicer Pro price and availability

US list price: $319.99 ( Amazon (opens in new tab) ), $469.99 (Greenworks US)

UK list price: £349.99 (Greenworks UK)

Customers can purchase the Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum with or without the power station, but the Tool Only option ($259.99 via Greenworks US) is currently sold out on the Greenworks UK website. The 3-in-1 bundle, reviewed here, includes an extra battery and charging stand for more storage options.

The Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum is available to purchase in the US through Amazon US (opens in new tab) ( $319.99), Lowe's (opens in new tab) and Greenworks US ($469.99, and in the UK on Greenworks UK (£349.99).

In terms of the Greenworks vacuum’s biggest rivals, the Dyson V15 Detect (opens in new tab) (Dyson’s most powerful vacuum) retails at $749.99 and has a maximum suction power of 230 Air Watts – only 50 more Air Watts than the Greenworks vacuum. The Shark Stratos Cordless with Clean Sense IQ IZ862H (opens in new tab) ($449.99) is a similar vacuum to the Greenworks model, but comes with only a single battery and no power stand. While the Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum 3-in-1 bundle is on the expensive side compared to corded vacuums offering similar power, the multiple attachments, its ability to convert into a handheld vacuum, extra battery and power stand justify its price tag.

Value score: 5 / 5

Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum design

Easy setup and a breeze to get up and running

Comes in two colors: white and green

All attachments live on the vacuum for compact storage

Considering this is the first vacuum in Greenworks’ portfolio, I was impressed by the level of thought that has gone into the design. The Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum is a standard-sized cordless vacuum, measuring 7.1 x 11 x 30.8 inches (18 x 28 x 78 cm), and it weighs 15.07lbs (7 kg). Customers have the option to purchase the vacuum in two different colors: green and white. The 3-in-1 bundle can be stored in two different ways: you can mount it on the wall, or set up the power station where the vacuum can stand upright on its own.

Setting up the vacuum is pretty straightforward, even though it arrives in its box with 20-plus different parts. While one can figure out how to set up the Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum without the user manual, I recommend having it nearby in case you get lost. Setup is as easy as lifting the vacuum from the power station, turning it on and you’re good to go! Want to switch to handheld mode? Just click the release button and attach your tool of choice.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Pamias)

The Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum comes with a range of accessories: a crevice tool, a deep-cleaning motorized brush, a soft bristle fur brush and a 2-in-1 round brush. All the attachments can be connected to the power stand. It can be transformed into a powerful handheld vacuum, reducing the number of tools you need to help keep your home clean. Users can control the power mode via a digital display that also presents the run-time and any error messages. The digital display will indicate how much time is left on the battery, which changes depending on the power mode you’re currently using.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Pamias)

The only downside of this lighter and easier-to-maneuver vacuum is that the bin is smaller than that included with a standard corded upright vacuum. Since I live in a small studio, a smaller bin makes sense since there are fewer square feet from which to collect dust and debris. Note, though, that following two vacuuming sessions the filter already needed to be cleaned and the bin was half full. If you’re looking for a vacuum that doesn’t need to be maintained as often, then the Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum may not be for you.

Design score: 4.5 / 5

Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum performance

Powerful suction across three modes

Highly maneuverable for reaching tight spots

Very easy to clean and maintain

The Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum is one of the easiest and most convenient vacuums I’ve ever used. Having used a number of clunky, corded vacuums in the past, I found myself looking forward to vacuuming with the highly maneuverable Greenworks model. Its various attachments make it an all-in-one tool to keep your home dust and debris-free. The vacuum’s LED lights are great for illuminating a path into hard-to-reach spaces, so users can see what they’re cleaning, and I was able to vacuum underneath most furniture easily thanks to the flexible extender that increases the reach of the cleaner.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Pamias)

To turn on the vacuum and off, simply click the on/off button on the underside of the top part of the vacuum. You can control the power mode (high, standard or low) using the digital display at the top of the vacuum. The one niggle I have about the Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum is that it can’t stand upright unaided. As such, I had to store it back on its power station to avoid it falling over and becoming damaged every time I needed to shift some furniture around for cleaning.

I wanted to see how successful the Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum would be at picking up different types of mess, so I put it through two tests. The first involved cleaning up cookie crumbs, which I had sprinkled across my kitchen floor. The Greenworks vacuum successfully picked up all the crumbs in just one or two passes. No matter the power mode selected, there were no signs of any crumbs remaining.

Would the vacuum fair as well when tackling bigger debris? The second test involved rolled oats. Unfortunately, this time the Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum didn’t perform as successfully. While suction power was sufficient on all three levels to pick up the oats, a significant amount was pushed away from the vacuum's path by the head. I ended up having to lift the vacuum over the pile of oats so that they would be sucked into the machine, rather than thrown across the kitchen.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Pamias)

Overall, though, I was satisfied with the results I could achieve on all three power levels. Since the battery life will deplete faster as you move up the power levels, I recommend vacuuming hardwood floors and tiles on either standard or low-power mode. The high power mode is particularly handy for picking up pet hair on a carpet or rug, for example. While I had to go over my rug several times, the vacuum did manage to pick up all the dirt and cat hair in the end.

One of the Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum's selling points is that it's quieter than other vacuums. We put this to the test, recording 78dB on high power mode, 77.5dB on standard power mode, and 70.6dB on low power mode. Compared to the corded Shark NV356E S2 Navigator Lift-Away Professional vacuum (opens in new tab) (80dB), the Greenworks vacuum was indeed quieter; but not so quiet that it stood out as an advantage.

Greenworks recommends cleaning the filter and brush roll often to maintain optimal performance. Before doing either, you’ll need to remove the battery back from the vacuum for safety. To clean the filter, simply remove the extender or any accessories from the vacuum head, emptying the debris from the bin into the trash. I was able to do this easily by pressing a latch on the top of the vacuum head to open it. Once I emptied the bin into the trash, I pulled out the filter and shook it to clear away any debris. The filter can be washed, but make sure it’s completely dry before putting it back into the vacuum. The 3-in-1 bundle comes with two replacement filters that can be swapped out if damage occurs to the original.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Pamias)

To clean the brush roll, disconnect the floor brush from the vacuum and lift the side plate so that the brush roll comes out. As with the filter, if you wash it make sure it's completely dry before putting it back in. The Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum makes cleaning and maintenance a breeze, so users have no excuse!

Performance score: 4 / 5

Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum battery life

Up to 45 minutes of run-time

Two batteries included that can charge simultaneously

Batteries charge from zero to 100% in 30 minutes

The Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum 3-in-1 bundle comes with two 4.0 USB-C batteries and a 4,000mAh power bank that can charge portable electronics such as phones and tablets simultaneously. And having two batteries is key when it comes to maximizing the vacuum's efficiency. While cordless vacuums are easier to maneuver, corded models have the advantage when it comes to continuous use. Batteries will eventually run out, and users of cordless models will have to wait until the battery is charged to continue cleaning.

Greenworks attempts to get around this issue in two ways. The first is by including an extra battery in the 3-in-1 bundle that can be switched out with the depleted battery, so that one can continue vacuuming while the first battery charges on the power station. The second is the inclusion of three different power modes (low, standard and high), which consume battery life at a different rate. Greenworks claims that in low-power mode, a single battery will run for about 45 minutes. On standard mode, the run-time is 20 minutes, and on high mode this is reduced to 10 minutes.

Overall, I was very satisfied with the performance of the batteries. Cleaning the hardwood floors of my studio apartment in standard mode and then upping the power for the rug and upholstered couch saw me through both batteries. Greenworks says that one battery will deliver up to 45 minutes of run-time, but I didn't think vacuuming on low mode was an efficient way to clean, so keep that in mind when considering that run-time figure. If you’re someone with a much larger home, then you may have to consider incorporating breaks when vacuuming to allow the Greenworks’ batteries to charge.

According to Greenworks, recharging is quick, with a 15-minute boost taking you up to 70% and a full charge taking just 30 minutes – which we found accurate.

Battery life score: 5 / 5

Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum score card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Rating Price & availability While on the pricey side, the 3-in-1 bundle makes the $319.99 ( on Amazon, $469.99 on Greenworks US) worth the money, including two batteries and the option to turn it into a handheld cordless vacuum with multiple attachments. 5/5 Design score Greenworks appears to have thought of everything when designing the 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum; but the small bin capacity and constant maintenance may be annoying for some. 4.5/5 Performance score The vacuum is powerful, versatile and very maneuverable; but bigger debris (such as oats) may require more effort to clean up. 4/5 Battery The inclusion of two batteries with a 45-minute runtime, plus a charge to full time of just 30 minutes per battery, is impressive. 5/5

Should I buy the Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum?

Buy it if...

You need a vacuum that’s versatile and will incorporate several tools into one The Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum is an excellent cordless vacuum that can be transformed into a handheld vacuum with the click of a button. The various attachments allow users to complete a variety of vacuuming tasks with just one device.

You value a cordless vacuum with powerful battery life and efficient charging The 3-in-1 bundle comes with two batteries that can be charged simultaneously on the power station. It takes only 30 minutes to charge to 100%, with each battery delivering 45 minutes of run-time.

You’re looking for a variety of storage options for your vacuum The Greenworks 24V Deluxe Cordless Stick Vacuum can either be wall-mounted (if you purchase the 3-in-1 bundle) or stored on a power station that charges not only the vacuum, but other electronic devices too. The power station has space for all attachments, keeping everything you need in one spot.

Don't buy it if...

You need a vacuum that stands up on its own The stick vacuum is compact and light, but can’t stand upright unaided, which may prove inconvenient for users who need to move around furniture while vacuuming.

You value reducing the number of times the bin needs to be emptied The smaller bin size here resulted in it having to be emptied at regular intervals; to avoid frequent trips to the bin, look for a cleaner with a higher bin capacity.

First reviewed: November 2022