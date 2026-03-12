Save £150 on this 32GB Asus Core 7 mini PC in Amazon’s Spring Sale

For creatives and professionals who want a clean workspace without sacrificing desktop performance, I’ve found a great mini PC bargain in Amazon’s Spring sale.

The Asus NUC 15 Pro AI Mini PC is now £866 (was £1019) at Amazon, and it handles office work, photo editing, and demanding multitasking without slowing down.

It measures just 117mm x 112mm x 54mm and weighs 618g, but delivers the kind of performance you’d expect from a much larger system. Inside is an Intel Core 7 240H processor with 10 cores and 16 threads, reaching speeds up to 5.2GHz.

The system comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM running at 5600MHz. That’s plenty for heavy workloads, although the platform supports upgrades up to 96GB if your projects start demanding even more memory.

Today's top Asus mini PC deal

Save £152.85 Asus Nuc 15 Pro AI Mini PC: was £1,019 now £866.15 at Amazon This compact mini PC packs an Intel Core 7 240H processor with 10 cores and boost speeds up to 5.2GHz, paired with Intel Arc graphics. It includes 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, supports four 4K displays or one 8K screen, and features Wi-Fi 7 plus 2.5G Ethernet.

Integrated Intel Arc graphics add extra muscle to visual tasks, like photo editing, and multimedia projects, and it can run four 4K monitors simultaneously or output to a single 8K screen, which is great for creative uses or busy productivity setups.

Storage starts with a fast 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, delivering quick load times and plenty of room for files. For expansion there are two M.2 slots, supporting up to 8TB in the main M.2 2280 slot and up to 2TB in the M.2 2242 slot.

Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 and Bluetooth 5.4 handle wireless connectivity, while a 2.5G Ethernet port delivers stable wired networking for office environments or heavy data transfers.

You get USB-C with USB 3.2 Gen2x2 support, multiple USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1 outputs, and two Thunderbolt 4 connections for high-speed peripherals and displays.

While it won't take up much room on a desk, the bundled VESA mount lets you attach the system behind a monitor or directly to a wall.

Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled, and it includes three years of product support along with two years of unconditional return and exchange coverage for added peace of mind.

Also consider

Save £184.35 Asus Nuc 15 Pro AI Mini PC: was £1,229 now £1,044.65 at Amazon Compared with the Core 7 240H model, this version steps up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H with 16 cores and boost speeds up to 5.1GHz. It also adds a dedicated NPU for AI workloads, while keeping 32GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Intel Arc graphics, Wi-Fi 7, and 8K display support.