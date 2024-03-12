Samsung introduces two new Galaxy A series phones with a strong focus on security

Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest mid-range Galaxy A series devices, which not only usher in improved photography skills, but also introduce security features never before seen on the A series.

The Galaxy A55 5G (top, left) and Galaxy A35 5G (top, right) – both of which will be available from March 25 – aim to continue Samsung’s dominance in offering some of the best cheap phones , with features being filtered down from the flagship S24 series but in a more affordable package.

Chief among these features are Samsung Knox Vault and Samsung Knox. The former, Samsung says, provides protection against hardware and software attacks by “constructing an environment that is physically isolated from the system’s memory.” Knox Vault is also where your most valuable data can be stored, such as passwords and PIN codes, and is only accessible to users who know the lock screen credentials. This means if either of the new Galaxy A series phones are lost or stolen, anyone who finds them won’t be able to access this valuable data.

Same same, but different

Not only do the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G share the same suite of security tools, but they also share the same 6.6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. They both get 5,000mAh batteries, which Samsung claims should comfortably see you through two days of use.

Where the two phones differ is in the camera and memory departments. While they both share the same 50MP main and 5MP macro sensors, the Galaxy A55 5G gets a 12MP ultra-wide camera compared to the A35’s 8MP variant. These camera setups are essentially the same as their predecessors, with the main difference being the A35’s main sensor has been bumped up from 48MP to 50MP.

Despite having the same camera hardware as the previous models, Samsung claims the A55 5G in particular will be capable of taking, “clearer and more vibrant photos even in poor lighting,” compared to the A54 thanks to new AI Image Signal Processing. There’s no mention as to whether the A35 gets the same capabilities, but both do get optical image stabilisation to help prevent your pictures suffering from motion blur.

We said in our Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review that the triple-lens camera setup produced good photos at its price point and was also a strong performer in low light. It will be interesting to see how much of an improvement – if any – the A55 5G's new AI smarts will make.

The slightly better-specced Galaxy A55 receives 8GB of RAM compared to the A35’s 6GB, but both get the same 128GB of storage. Interestingly, there’s no mention of expansion via microSD card, which was available on both the A54 and A34 devices.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G will launch in Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac colours, while the A35 5G will arrive in Awesome Navy and Awesome Ice Blue finishes. Both will be available directly from Samsung for AU$699 and AU$549, respectively. Customers who buy the Galaxy A55 5G directly from Samsung before April 15 will receive a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds FE.