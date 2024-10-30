Samsung's One UI 7 could feel as smooth as iOS 18, and this video proves it

Samsung’s One UI 7 software looks set to debut early next year (potentially alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25), and a supposedly leaked video has teased the level of smoothness fans can expect from the upcoming Android 15 reskin.

In a now-deleted X post from serial Samsung leaker @IceUniverse – which has since been reposted by @TechKhaled (via Android Authority) – a user demonstrates some impressively fluid task-switching on what is purported to be a Samsung phone running One UI 7.

The software in question appears to react instantaneously to app taps and widget gestures, marking a dramatic improvement over the comparatively sluggish app-switching experience in One UI 6. OnePlus recently took aim at the latter in its announcement video for Oxygen OS 15, so Samsung has evidently heeded the criticism. Check out the leaked video below:

New One UI 7 Animations both Widget and App Animations are Non Linear and Parallel 😍😍Credits: @UniverseIce pic.twitter.com/rMNhstZEKAOctober 30, 2024

Of course, there’s no guarantee that One UI 7 will feel as smooth as it looks in this leaked video at the time of its actual launch, but the unofficial teaser nonetheless bodes well for the future of the best Samsung phones. Might One UI 7 feel as smooth as iOS 18 on the best iPhones? It’s certainly a possibility.

As for what other improvements to expect from One UI 7, Ice Universe has previously noted all the ways in which One UI 7 could change your Samsung Galaxy phone. Among these rumored upgrades are an overhauled camera app interface, new system app icons, more lock screen widgets, and “a huge number” of new desktop widgets.

If you’d like to see some of these upgrades in action, a leaked One UI 7 demo on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra appeared on YouTube last week.

We’ve also heard that One UI 7 could improve the camera quality on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and add support for satellite connectivity. Again, the latter would bring Samsung’s top-tier handsets in line with those from Apple.

As mentioned, we’re expecting Samsung to roll out One UI 7 officially at the beginning of 2025, though the company has confirmed that a One UI 7 beta will drop before the end of the year.