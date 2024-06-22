Mega Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal: get a free smartwatch and £200 cashback

With Prime Day deals ahead of us, there’s already a deal that makes me sorely wish I needed a new flagship Android phone. Currently, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for £1,249 at Samsung and you also get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 – plus £200 cashback.

If you have a phone to trade in, you can even get up to £395 off when you swap out your old phone. And don't fret if you haven't got one of the latest devices to hand over, you get a minimum of £100 no matter what you trade in.

If you somehow need even more to sweeten the deal, there’s also a £10 Galaxy Store voucher thrown in and 30% off the Galaxy Buds if you want to go all-in with all things Samsung. It’s easily one of the better phone deals at the moment.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: £1,249 + free Galaxy Watch 6 + £200 cashback at Samsung

With a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, £200 cashback, a guarantee of £100 for any phone trade-in (with that potentially increasing to £395), and a bunch of other little extras, this is the time to buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone is the ultimate device from Samsung with fantastic performance, great cameras, and strong battery life too. It’s a big phone but packed with functionality for someone who wants something bordering on a tablet.

We loved this phone, as you can see in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review. Its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen looks gorgeous thanks to its QHD+ resolution and variable refresh rate.

For taking photos, there’s a 200MP lens, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope lens, and 10MP telephoto lens with up to 3x zoom. Samsung consistently provides great cameras and that’s certainly the case here. It offers better colour and range than before, even if there’s potentially less detail from the zoom lens compared to the S23 Ultra.

If you’re keen to indulge in AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also has a bunch of new settings hidden away. These make it easier to find all your files, take better photos, and also enjoy AI translations on phone calls.

It’s easily the best phone for anyone seeking a new Samsung device, and it has the best camera in an Android phone.

Besides the phone, you also get a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. Our review of the wearable explains that it’s a fantastic smartwatch with improved wellness and sleep metrics, as well as a good-looking design.

There are other Samsung phone deals if you’re thinking of trying something different. It might rule the roost when it comes to the best Samsung phones but you may even want to check out the iPhone deals going on.