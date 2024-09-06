Relax, social media addicts – TCL’s anti-brainrot phone has arrived

As smartphones become more and more integrated into our daily lives, we’ve noticed tech companies have begun to implement features that prioritize the wellbeing of users.

For example, Nokia manufacturer HMD markets its line of feature phones (sometimes called dumbphones) as a way to escape from heavy social media use, and companies like Honor have released phones with eye protection technology built in.

TCL is seemingly looking to bring users the best of both worlds with its 50 Nxtpaper 5G and 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G smartphones, which the manufacturer revealed at IFA on September 5.

The phones both sport a 6.8-inch 1080 x 2640 anti-glare display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which TCL says adapts to lighting conditions to minimize blue light, and a new, physical anti-distraction switch.

The switch, which TCL calls the “Nxtpaper Key”, allows users to choose between standard full-color epaper and a Kindle-style viewing mode which the company calls Max Ink, described by TCL as “e-ink format”. It's unclear whether TCL is using E Ink technology, licensed from the company of the same name, or another form of e-paper. We've reached out to TCL for comment.

Is it really E Ink, like this Amazon Kindle? Probably not (Image credit: TechRadar)

TCL says that this Max Ink Mode “limits social media apps/notifications” in a bid to dissuade users from unnecessary scrolling and encourage more focused use, particularly for reading.

In recent months, the term “brainrot” has joined “doomscrolling” as a common way to reference the effect of heavy social media use, and it seems TCL is looking to combat and capitalize on this trend of dissatisfaction.

By implementing this “Nxtpaper Key” option, TCL may be looking to court customers who want to cut down on social media without losing access to valuable smartphone features like maps or web browsing. We’ve reached out to TCL for clarification as to what “limits social media” actually means.

The TCL 50 Nxtpaper is more power than feature

AI features come courtesy of a partnership between TCL and Microsoft

Despite TCL’s focus on mindful use, the 50 Nxtpaper 5G and 50 Pro Nxtpaper 5G are most definitely not feature phones; their respective specs are, on paper (pun intended), relatively impressive.

The 50 Nxtpaper 5G comes equipped with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 108MP main rear camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 5,010mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The 50 Nxtpaper Pro, priced at £279,99, ups the RAM to 16GB and the storage to 512GB, and bumps the selfie camera to 32MP.

AI features come courtesy of a partnership between TCL and Microsoft, and the phones offer translation, voice memo transcription, and text summarization.

The two new phones launch alongside a tablet, the TCL Nxtpaper 14, which is equipped with a 14.3-inch 2400 x 1600 display and the same Max Ink capabilities as its smartphone cousins, for a price of £399.

At the time of writing, none of these products have a confirmed US release date, and the base 50 Nxtpaper has yet to be given a UK release date. So, be sure to keep up with our phones coverage for updates.