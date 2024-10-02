Today's best iPhone deal at Verizon isn't on the iPhone 16 - it's on this overlooked device

Every now and again, Verizon surprises us with a great deal on an overlooked device. Right now, easily the best all-around iPhone deal at the carrier is on the slightly older (but still amazing) iPhone 15 Plus.

For a limited time, you can get this device for free alongside a new line on an unlimited data plan without the usual trade-in criteria. Even better still, the eligibility criteria for this deal states that you can get this device for free with any unlimited data plan.

This departs dramatically from the usual iPhone deals at Verizon, which nearly always require a line on the super pricey Ultimate unlimited plan. With this iPhone 15 Plus deal, you can opt for a line on either the entry-level Welcome mid-range or Plus plan, significantly saving cash in the process.

The iPhone 15 Plus has always sat in the awkward space between the standard iPhone 15 and the premium iPhone 15 Pro but today's deal makes it a superb choice in its own right. If your old device won't fetch much in a trade-in, then I'd say this is a particularly strong candidate over all other Verizon deals currently.

Today's best iPhone deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: free with a new line on any unlimited data plan at Verizon

Here it is folks, the best deal right now at Verizon. Available for a limited time only, you can bundle up the excellent iPhone 15 Plus for free alongside a new line on any unlimited data plan. While this particular promotion is for an older device, you usually need one of the higher-tier (and expensive) unlimited plans at Verizon to get a free device. Even better, you don't even need to trade in to be eligible for this deal either.

Is the iPhone 15 Plus still worth buying?

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Yes! For sure. The iPhone 15 Plus still holds up great in 2024 if you're on the hunt for a decent flagship with a big display. Under the hood, you get a great chipset that provides plenty of power and Apple will also support the device with software updates for a good few years down the line.

You will, of course, miss out on a few of the latest bells and whistles. In particular, Apple has stated that its Apple Intelligence AI features will not be coming to the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. That's a bummer if you're looking for useful tools like generative text and images but I'd still say today's deal on the iPhone 15 Plus makes the device worth it.

Check out our iPhone 15 Plus review if you're interested in knowing more about this device.