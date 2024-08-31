New iPhone 16 Pro leak shows how the new gold titanium color might look

There's just a week and a bit to go until Apple unveils the iPhone 16 series, and a newly leaked image gives us an idea of the gold titanium color that's rumored to be coming to the Pro and Pro Max models this year.

The image was shared by 9to5Mac and created by an inside source who has been accurate with information in the past. The picture shows the back of an iPhone 16 Pro in a case, and we can also see a cut out for the new Capture button we're expecting to see.

Several previous rumors have hinted at this new color, though there's been some debate about exactly what shade of gold it's going to be, and the official name Apple is going to use for it: gold? Brown? Bronze? Desert?

It will be a single word followed by Titanium to match the other colors, and here 9to5Mac goes with gold. It's set to replace the Blue Titanium option we saw with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which launched in 2023.

Going for gold... again

The September 9 Apple event invitation (Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

If this gold shade does show up on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, then it would actually be an old color returning – gold has been available each year on at least some iPhone models since the iPhone XS in 2018, with the exception of the iPhone 15 series.

So the four colors we're expecting for the Pro and Pro Max in 2024 are these: Natural (or Gray) Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Desert Titanium (remember titanium was introduced as a material on the Pro-level iPhones last year).

However, nothing is certain until Apple CEO Tim Cook is telling us what the colors are in another polished video presentation – we've also heard rumors of a rose color, as well as plenty of leaks around the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus shades.

All will be revealed on Monday, September 9, and of course we'll be covering the whole event live – you can also watch along online. As well as the iPhone 16 models, we should also see the Apple Watch 10, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the AirPods 4.