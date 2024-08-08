iPhone 16 video claims to show off all five colors – and they could be bolder than the iPhone 15

We’re about a month away from the iPhone 16 launch event and that means the rumors and leaks are coming thick and fast. The latest one claims to show a hands-on look at the complete range of iPhone 16 colors – and it mixes in a couple of interesting surprises for good measure.

Showcased on the Zollotech YouTube channel run by Aaron Zollo, the video depicts a set of iPhone 16 dummy models in five colors: blue, green, white, black and pink. Unexpectedly, the colors are notably more saturated than those used in the iPhone 15, which were quite pale in comparison.

Instead of the frosted glass effect seen in the iPhone 15, Zollotech’s dummy units indicate Apple could be opting for more vibrant, solid colors. Though we'll only know for sure when they're fully unveiled, most likely in mid-September.

The video follows a leaked photo that surfaced at the end of July on X (formerly Twitter). There, leaker Sonny Dickson posted a photo of five iPhone 16 units in the same colors as those that appeared in Zollotech’s later video, which could give the leak more credibility.

New buttons and display sizes

(Image credit: Zollotech)

There are few other tidbits that Zollotech's video picks up on. The iPhone 16 dummy models seen in the YouTube channel come with an Action button, meaning this feature may no longer be limited to Apple’s Pro models.

As well as that, Zollotech’s iPhones feature an extra button on the lower-right side, something that was also seen in a recent video from Unbox Therapy. Zollotech speculates that this might be a 'capture' button for quickly taking photos and videos.

The video also backs up another long-standing iPhone 16 rumor: that it will come with a vertical camera orientation, breaking from the diagonal layout used in the iPhone 15. It’s thought that this new arrangement will enable users to take spatial videos for use with the Vision Pro headset.

Like previous rumors, Zollotech also predicts that we'll see the display sizes increase from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, and thinner bezels to go with that. However, the thinner bezels could mean the physical footprint doesn’t actually increase much, if at all.

Based on previous years’ event dates, Apple’s iPhone launch show could fall on around September 10 this year. If that’s the case, we’ve got about a month until we find out exactly how accurate this iPhone 16 leak is.