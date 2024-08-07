iPhone 16 Pro colors: every rumored shade for the Pro and Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are sure to excel in numerous ways, from powerful chipsets to capable cameras and beyond, but will their colors impress?

Typically, Apple just offers a small number of color choices for its Pro phones, and these are usually quite smart and understated.

So will this trend continue for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max? Or will Apple offer a wider and brighter selection? We don’t know for sure yet, but thanks to leaks we have a good idea.

The colors below have all been tipped as possible shades, and in the past Apple has offered the same selection of colors on the Pro model as on the Pro Max. So we assume that if any of the below shades are offered, they’ll be offered on both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Rose

The iPhone 15 (Image credit: Apple)

Starting with arguably the most interesting of the rumored iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max colors, rose has been mentioned both by leaker ShrimpApplePro, and in a later iPhone 16 Pro colors leak by Ming-Chi Kuo (a leaker with a great track record).

This shade is interesting for a couple of reasons. First, it’s likely to be the brightest and most playful of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max shades from what we’ve heard so far, and secondly it’s not a color that you can get the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max in.

That said, Apple is no stranger to offering pink or rose gold shades on some of its other phones, so we can take a look at those for an indication of how this rose shade might look. The pink iPhone 15 above for example is one possibility, though the leak from ShrimpApplePro suggests this might have more of a yellow or bronze coloring.

Gray / Natural Titanium

Image 1 of 2 A leaked photo of iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy units (Image credit: Sonny Dickson) The iPhone 15 Pro in Natural Titanium (Image credit: Apple)

Next, we have a gray shade, which has been leaked by the same two sources and according to Ming-Chi Kuo might be sold as Natural Titanium.

That’s a color you can already get the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in, as you can see above, so it might be a similar color to that. That said, a leaked image of iPhone 16 Pro dummy units in three different shades (which you can also see above) shows a slightly darker take on the color.

In either case, aside from the fact that it was used last year this is quite an unusual color for a phone, but it’s a smart, understated shade in line with the colors Apple tends to choose for its Pro phones.

White / silver

The iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Apple)

Now we’re coming to the more conventional rumored colors, with white (or possibly silver) being next up.

Specifically, ShrimpApplePro has mentioned a white shade, though they claim it might be similar to the silver iPhone 14 Pro, pictured above. Though despite the name that’s more white than silver anyway.

Ming-Chi Kuo claims that this rumored shade might be silver rather than white, but again, Apple’s take on silver is often quite white anyway.

We’ve also seen how it might look in a leaked photo of iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy units, which you can see further up, and this again shows a distinctly white shade.

Space Black

The iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Apple)

Finally, there’s a rumored black shade, which ShrimpApplePro claims might be similar to the Space Black iPhone 14 Pro, pictured above, and it’s a color that’s also been mentioned by Ming-Chi Kuo.

However, rather than the iPhone 14 Pro’s take, this might be an even darker, deeper black going by the leaked iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy units photo further up.

In any case though, black is an enduringly popular color choice, which won’t turn heads but won’t look out of place anywhere either.