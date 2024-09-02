iOS 18 is downgrading Live Activities widgets in one key way
No more real-time updates
We're expecting both an iPhone 16 series unveiling and a full release of iOS 18 at Apple's September 9 event next week – and it looks like the new iPhone software is set to downgrade the functionality of Live Activities in one important way.
According to 9to5Mac, Apple is restricting the rate at which these widgets can refresh themselves – which is going to cause problems for apps that want to show real-time activity information, such as cycling speed as you've moving.
These Live Activities widgets were introduced with iOS 16 in 2022, and they work like enhanced notifications on the lock screen or in the Dynamic Island: they can keep you up to date with sports scores, for example, or the estimated arrival time of an approaching cab.
In feedback sent to one developer, Apple says Live Activities were "never intended to be used to create real-time experiences", despite a mention of real-time fitness metrics on the official Live Activities guide for iOS developers.
The write idea
So it is official now. LiveActivities were never designed for real-time experiences :/ https://t.co/Zc1musx6ae pic.twitter.com/IjOq8uV2J7August 28, 2024
Apple goes on to explain that each update from a Live Activities widget requires data to be written to the storage on the iPhone – which, if it's happening constantly, can contribute to wear and tear inside the handset.
What's more, with iOS 18, each of those updates needs to be synced to an Apple Watch, if one is connected. While the downgrade will disappoint some, it should improve battery life and the lifespan of the internal iPhone storage.
It seems that update intervals are now set at 5-15 seconds, though this won't affect anything with a timer (like a notification showing a delivery driver arrival time): in this case starting the timer is just one action, with no refreshes needed in order for the timer to count down.
Apple announced a wealth of new features that will be arriving with iOS 18 at its WWDC 2024 event in June, and next Monday the beta-testing process for the software should be coming to an end – which means it'll then be pushed out to all compatible iPhones.
