Fresh iPhone 16 Pro leaks hint at a storage bump and improved video recording

Apple's next event is happening this coming Monday, September 9, and we should see the grand unveiling of the iPhone 16 series at the show. While we count down the days, we've heard a couple of new rumors about what to expect from the Pro models.

First up, the analysts at TrendForce (via MacRumors) reckon that both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are going to start at 256GB of storage this year – which would be a bump for the smaller phone.

While the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at 256GB, the iPhone 15 Pro is available with 128GB of storage. It seems Apple is now ditching that lowest storage option, so both of these handsets will be available with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of built-in storage.

This isn't the first leak to suggest the 128GB storage option on the Pro model will be dropped, but we'll have to wait and see how it affects pricing – it may well mean the starting price of the iPhone 16 Pro is higher than its predecessor ($999 / £999 / AU$1,849).

Video capture

Our second iPhone 16 Pro rumor of the day concerns video recording. Sources speaking to 9to5Mac say the Pro and Pro Max will be capable of capturing content in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second – up from 60 frames per second on the current models.

In addition, Apple has apparently been testing out 8K video recording on the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, 9to5Mac says it's not clear whether this capability will be enabled, and it might be saved for the iPhone 17 in 2025.

There's also another mention of the rumored new Capture button here, for taking photos and videos. This is set to be made available to third-party apps as well as the default Camera app, so you won't have to use Apple's own app to make use of it.

From what we're heard so far, it sounds as though the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max are going to have an identical triple-camera setup on the back, which wasn't the case with the 2023 equivalents. We'll find out for sure on Monday.