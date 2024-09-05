The iPhone 16’s Capture button might work even when covered by a case

One of the main upgrades we’re expecting on the iPhone 16 line is a Capture button, which could be used to snap photos and record videos. But this is reportedly a smarter button than most, with a capacitive design that also allows you to swipe across it to zoom the camera in or out.

It’s a design that could present a problem for case makers, since you’d assume it wouldn’t register swipes if covered. An obvious if inelegant solution is to have a cut-out for this key, so that it’s not covered (and therefore not protected) by the case, but Apple might have a better solution.

According to leaker DuanRui posting on X (via 9to5Mac), Apple’s official cases for the iPhone 16 series will have an “integrated design” rather than a cut-out. It’s not clear exactly what this design will be or how the capacitive functions of the Capture button will work through it, but they claim that these functions won’t be affected.

据说，苹果 iPhone 16 系列官方保护壳，没有这个开孔，会做成一体式设计，还不会影响这颗电容式按键正常使用。 pic.twitter.com/uSkaQqwXFeSeptember 4, 2024

Third-party cases might not be so lucky

However, whatever this solution is it might not be offered by third parties, with early case leaks all showing a cut-out for the Capture button.

Then again, once the iPhone 16 series has launched and Apple has shown how its case design works, perhaps other brands will imitate it.

This assumes of course that DuanRui is right, and as ever with leaks we’d take this with a pinch of salt. But we’ll find out very soon, as the iPhone 16 series – including the iPhone 16 itself, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max – is very likely launching on Monday, September 9.

We’ll be reporting live from the event, so head back to TechRadar then to learn everything there is to know about the iPhones 16 series – and its official cases.

