Best iPhone 16 plans in Australia (September 2024)

Every one of Australia's biggest telcos are getting in on Apple's newest iPhone, but it still requires some time to see who's offering the best iPhone 16 mobile plan. Along with the iPhone 16 and its various models, the biggest announcement at Apple's Glowtime event earlier in September was the long-awaited reveal of Apple Intelligence.

While Apple's AI features will be compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, those devices have officially been discontinued by Apple. Therefore, the iPhone 16 offers you the most affordable way to take advantage of Apple’s latest AI developments (when it’s officially rolled out in December). Despite heavy trade-in bonuses from both Telstra and Optus, Vodafone is currently the telco to go with if you're looking to pay off your new iPhone 16 alongside a SIM plan. If you'd rather buy outright, we recommend pairing it with one of our best SIM-only plans to keep prices down.

While Optus is advertising a gift card worth up to AU$1,500 when you trade in your old device, you'll only earn that much with the trade-in of an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Vodafone meanwhile is offering 3 months of BINGE, as well as a AU$150 bonus on top of any trade-in credit you earn with your old device. fYou can also take AU$1,299 off your new device when you pair it with Vodafone's AU$79 Promo Plan over 36 months.

With that being said, these are the two best iPhone 16 mobile plans available right now.

Best iPhone 16 plans: our picks

Best overall iPhone 16 plan

Best premium iPhone 16 plan

Compare iPhone 16 telco plans

Still want to know what other carriers are offering? Here's a quick look at what you'' pay each month for the 128GB iPhone 16 over a 24-month contract.

Other iPhone 16deals

Vodafone | Save $1299 on your iPhone 16 when paired with a AU$79 plan over 36 months If you need lots of monthly data and don't mind paying for it, this iPhone 16 deal is incredibly enticing. With this Vodafone deal, you'll get your iPhone 16 for just AU$100, as well as a whopping 600GB of monthly data and three months of Binge. Do note that this deal is for new customers only, or current Vodafone customers who are happy to sign-up for a new service and a new phone number.

Optus - Pair your new iPhone 16 with Optus' AU$69 Promo plan over 36-months and get Upgrade and Protect for free Offering 360GB of monthly data, the main bonus of this deal is grabbing the Optus Upgrade and Protect for AU$0. This extra allows you to upgrade to a new phone early, or get a new device in the event you damage your new iPhone 16. Upgrade and Protect usually costs AU$15 per month, so over a three year period, that's a huge saving of AU$540.

Kogan | Kogan First members get AU$100 of credit If you're a regular shopper on Kogan, then there are worse deals than getting AU$100 towards your next purchase when you buy your new iPhone 16. Just remember you'll get it 30 days after you buy, not immediately.

Amazon | Trade-in your old device & get up to $800 towards your new iPhone 16 If you're looking to buy outright, this might the best deal – especially if you don't mind trading in your old device. If you earn the full AU$800, your new iPhone 16 will cost only AU$599.

Apple | iPhone 16 | Up to AU$1,125 off with a trade-in at Apple At Apple you can earn a trade-in bonus of up to AU$1,125 depending on what device you're trading in. This can go entirely towards your new iPhone 16 or to a separate device, such as the Apple Watch Series 10.

Kogan | Kogan First members get AU$100 of credit If you're a regular shopper on Kogan, then there are worse deals than getting AU$100 towards your next purchase when you buy your new iPhone 16. Just remember you'll get it 30 days after you buy, not immediately.

iPhone 16 Key Information

Both iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models have received large upgrades over the iPhone 15, at least by Apple standards. There's an all-new A18 (and A18 Pro) chipsets specifically built to handle the rigours of AI functionality through Apple Intelligence, while the cameras have seen significant changes to hardware and software.

Apple Intelligence offers a whole array of AI features across Apple's entire range of existing applications. There's language models similar to ChatGPT for texts or emails, a new 'Visual Intelligence' app that is just like Google Lens and even image and emoji generators.

The improvements aren't all software based, though. Regarding hardware, the iPhone 16 series sports an upgraded camera with a new physical camera control button that directly interacts with the camera app, allowing you to snap shots like a digital Camera. Apple's new 'Fusion camera' is the new 48MP main camera thanks to its ability to swiftly change between taking storage-friendly images and high-resolution photos, as well as offering Stereoscopic capture for Apple Vision Pro.

Coming in five vibrant and attractive colourways – Ultramarine, Pink, Black, Teal and white – the iPhone 16 can be yours today for AU$1,399, AU$1,599 and AU$1,799 depending on which storage option you choose.