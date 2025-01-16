The Google Pixel 9 Pro was our phone of the year and it's down to its lowest-ever price

If you’re buying a new handset, you likely want to get one of the best phones and score a great deal. Both are possible right now with this offer on a device we named our favorite phone of 2024. Today, you can buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro at Amazon for $1,069 (was $1,219) with this substantial $150 discount dropping it to the lowest it’s ever been.

It’s been that low before but not since Black Friday and it’s never gone lower. That’s hardly surprising given how relatively new the phone is and the fact that it’s a truly fantastic device.

We gave the Google Pixel 9 Pro our coveted phone of the year award because “it nails the basics so nicely that it never lets me down”. No one wants to swap phones regularly and the Google Pixel 9 Pro means you won’t be tempted to do so for a long time.

Today's best Google Pixel deal

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $1,219 now $1,069 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the ultimate phone for most people and it's now back to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. It offers a great-looking 6.3-inch screen, a high resolution of 1280 x 2856, and a peak brightness of up to 3,000. It also has great camera lenses with a 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5X zoom. It’s a powerful phone that does seemingly everything very well.

The most powerful Google Pixel phone yet, it’s no surprise that our Google Pixel 9 Pro review is very positive. As our review explains, its redesign looks gorgeous while its AI tricks are unique and creative without being excessive. That’s why it rides high in our guide to the best Android phones.

When taking photos, you can enjoy features like Add Me and Best Take so you get the perfect photo every time, and Magic Editor for changing things to how you like them. There’s also Gemini AI assistance which helps you seek out anything imaginable. The Google Pixel 9 Pro works very well and even makes my iPhone-owning self tempted to switch over to Android once more.

If you’re looking for some of the other best Pixel phones, we also have some great Google Pixel 8 deals picked out. For something different, check out the iPhone deals happening too.