The Google Pixel 9 could come with a surprise storage boost – but only for some

We're now just days away from the launch of the Google Pixel 9 series, and the leaks are continuing – with the latest pointing to a rather tempting carrier offer that will double the amount of phone storage you get for your money.

As spotted by serial tipster Roland Quandt, on a terms and conditions page that seems to have been put up early, the UK network operator Vodafone will offer a double-your-storage-for-free deal on the Pixel 9 phones for a limited time.

That means the 256GB version sells for the price of the 128GB version, the 512GB version sells for the price of the 256GB version, and so on. It apparently applies to the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

While those of us who aren't in the UK and on the Vodafone network maybe shouldn't get too excited, there's at least a chance that these deals might appear on other carriers in other countries – giving you more Pixel for your money.

How to watch

Vodafone UK Google Pixel 9 launch offer: twice the storage!https://t.co/kTXDujFVa9 pic.twitter.com/IqnWQQ3ru5August 9, 2024

This same leak also reveals that the Google Pixel Pro XL is going to come with up to 1TB of storage inside, something we've heard from earlier rumors too. It seems the Pixel 9 will top out at 256GB and the other two phones in the quartet at 512GB.

With the unveiling of these handsets (and the Pixel Watch 3) scheduled for Tuesday, August 13, there isn't much now that hasn't leaked about the devices – from the internal specs to the colors we can expect to see them in.

We've written about everything you can expect from the Pixel 9 launch, and it's possible that we're going to get some news about Android 15 and quite possibly more Gemini AI features at the big showcase event next week.

You can follow along on TechRadar, and there will be a livestream to watch as well. It all gets started at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, which is August 14 at 3am AEST. If you think you'll be tempted into a purchase, you may have to pay a little more than last year.