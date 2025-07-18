The Pixel 9 Pro is, hands down, one of the best phones on the market. A gorgeous display, powerful processor, and outstanding camera all partner together to deliver the quality we expect from a flagship phone. If that sounds tempting, you'll be glad to know that you can snap up the Google Pixel 9 Pro at Amazon for a record-low price of £679 (was £999).

This is a deal we saw during Prime Day, but thankfully, the discount has stuck around for a little longer this week. The offer is for the 128GB model, but if you'd like more storage, then the 512GB alternative is also discounted. Either way, it's a fantastic Android and AI-enhanced phone at an even better price.

Today's best Google Pixel deal

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was £999 now £679 at Amazon As the best Pixel phone Google has ever released, you can rest assured that you're getting flagship features in almost every area. We love the sharp 6.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 2856 and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits for an outstanding image. It also takes incredible photos and has handy AI features to improve your snaps. Rounding it out is an excellent battery life of up to 24 hours. Buy now and save £220 on this top Android device.

One of the reasons that our reviewer gave the Google Pixel 9 Pro a 4.5 instead of the full five stars was because of the price. That concern has been all but obliterated in this latest deal from Amazon.

We actually loved it so much that we gave the Google Pixel 9 Pro our coveted phone of the year award in 2024. The high praise is a result of the beautiful redesign, excellent AI smarts, and super-fast processor.

Features like Add Me and Best Take help supercharge the experience of taking photos, while Gemini AI assistance helps out with day-to-day tasks. These are just some of the many reasons that the Pixel 9 Pro features in our guide to the best Android phones.

If the Pixel 9 Pro is still too expensive, then your next best bet would be to check out one of the Google Pixel 8 deals available right now. Alternatively, check out the iPhone deals page if you're tempted to buy an Apple phone.