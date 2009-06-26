Trending

Mr Site Takeaway Website Pro review

The idiot-proof web development tool returns, but is simple simply not enough?

By Web design software 

Mr Site Takeaway Website Pro
Mr Site Takeaway Website Pro is an easy to use web design package

Our Verdict

A nice and easy way to get into designing webpages that includes setting up an ecommerce site as well as a simple blog

For

  • Good design features
  • Easy to use
  • Good ecommerce features

Against

  • Quite pricey for pro option

When you've plumped for a domain name, building a site with Mr Site is a six-step process.

You start by selecting a design from the 106 blog templates available. You can then personalise and tweak it, add extra pages and drop your words and images in. A couple of clicks later and your site is published online at the domain you specify.

The speed of construction is impressive; the quality less so. However, we doubt that web beginners will care too much. If free platforms like Wordpress prove anything, it's that you don't need to be an HTML-savvy code jockey to build a website.

However, there is a steep learning curve, and the trio of Mr Site Takeaway Website products are aimed squarely at those people who don't fancy the climb. The Pro edition is the most expensive (£99 plus an £8 yearly renewal) and designed for small businesses.

As a result, it features significantly better ecommerce options including Advanced Express Checkout, stock control and a full order history.