Lenovo ThinkPad X200 review

Won't be able to cope with more complex tasks, but this is still a tough laptop that's a pleasure to use

Lenovo's ThinkPad range has produced some of the most versatile business machines available, and the sturdy ThinkPad X200 (£1321 inc. VAT) continues this trend.

It's the first 12.1-inch ThinkPad we've seen to feature a widescreen aspect ratio, and the 1280 x 800-pixel resolution allows you to fit two documents side by side with ease.

Colours are bright and easy to see in all conditions, with reflections kept to a minimum by the matt TFT finish.

Long-lasting battery



Graphics are handled by an integrated Intel chip. You'll find enough power for standard office tasks, browsing the internet or watching movies, but don't expect to carry out tasks that are too intensive.

The pay-off is low power consumption, and we saw excellent battery life as a result. During our tests, this machine lasted up to 371 minutes.

Surprisingly, for a machine intended for all-day use, there's no sign of a low-voltage processor. The ThinkPad uses a regular 2.26GHz Intel Core 2 Duo chip and 2048MB of memory, and it's more than capable of carrying out multiple tasks simultaneously.

The hard drive offers a capacious 250GB for all your files, photographs and music collections.

Comfortable keyboard



The interface on this laptop is well thought out. The keyboard stretches right to the edges of the chassis and offers large keys. They move with a smooth and quiet action, and we found this an excellent keyboard to type on for long periods.

In the centre you'll find a pointing stick – there's no touchpad – with buttons below the keyboard. It's quick and accurate to use, but it won't suit all users.

Despite the low 1.6kg weight, this is a tough machine and it's the quality that stands out most. Lenovo has incorporated a magnesium-alloy roll cage inside the chassis and screen surround, offering extra protection during everyday use should you accidentally drop it.

Docking station

One of the key reasons this laptop weighs so little is the omission of an optical drive. Those wanting to add software or watch DVDs will be able to do so once they get home, however, as a docking station and DVD rewriter are included in the price.

You'll be able to browse on the move using 3G/HSDPA technology. Our review sample came with a Vodafone SIM card, which includes 30-days free usage. Once in the office, you'll be able to connect to wireless networks using the 802.11n Wi-Fi adapter.

Although it lacks the style of some other machines, the Lenovo ThinkPad X200 more than makes up for it in quality and usability.