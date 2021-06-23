Biktrix Moto review

We’re a little torn with the Biktrix Moto. We initially loved the unusual styling, but living with an e-bike like this proves to be challenging, especially seeing as in day-to-day use it’s more of an electric scooter than a cycle. Pedalling any distance is largely pointless given the design style and riding position, so you’re forced into using the power most of the time. It’ll therefore give you an easy ride, but there’s little in the way of exercise involved, save for when you have to manhandle the heavyweight bike into a storage location for example. It’s fun, and funky, but if you enjoy real cycling the Biktrix Moto may disappoint. Though if you just want to get from A to B with little in the way of effort this e-bike will be a delight. Just go easy on all that power.

Two-minute review

The Biktrix Moto is less of an e-bike and more of an e-scooter, which is good news if you’re looking for a two-wheeler that can do the bulk of the hard work, while you simply sit back, twist the thumb throttle and enjoy the ride.

What’s less clear is where it sits in the bike-buying landscape. The Biktrix Moto is categorized as a class two e-bike for the US market, which means it comes with an official limitation of 20mph, but by featuring a throttle control it can essentially bypass pedaling duties altogether.

(Image credit: Rob Clymo)

That’s also good news because the design of the Biktkrix Moto makes it ill-suited to pedalling any real distances, especially without powered assistance. This is a very heavy bike and the wide, non-adjustable seat isn’t conducive to regular-style cycling. However, given the rather muddy picture on how and where e-bikes like this can be ridden the Biktrix Moto could put buyers off with its current setup.

It’s not lacking appeal though, with a 750W Bafang hub motor, single-speed drivetrain and the capability of going around 100 miles on a charge from the optional dual 48V 21Ah battery combo.

While the styling is urban funky, with frame colours that include Charcoal, Electric Blue, Lava Orange, Sandstone and White, the Biktrix Moto also packs fat tyres that allow you to hit trails and trickier terrain when needed.

(Image credit: Rob Clymo)

The Biktrix Moto is available now for $2,299 (about £1,670 / AU$2,976) direct from Biktrix for the single battery edition, while the dual battery model adds $599 to the asking price and costs $2,898 (about £2,103 / AU$3,751).

Design

Images of the Biktkrix Moto certainly capture the imagination, but it’s not until the e-bike turns up on your doorstep that you realise how much of a mini monster this thing is. It arrives in a chunky box, which is extremely heavy and made more so if you’ve opted for the dual battery package. Biktrix supplies everything needed, but you’ll spend some time getting all of the add-on components put together.

Buyers are pointed in the direction of online guides but, as with the previous Biktrix Juggernaut Classic e-bike we tested, these aren’t particularly helpful. Attaching the enormous front headlight, for example, proved tricky and we’re still not sure if it’s been done correctly.

(Image credit: Rob Clymo)

Nevertheless, the quirky design is eye-catching and even more so if you pick one of the more vibrant frame colours. The design perches you up on top of the bike, with high-rise handlebars and that moped-style bench seat creating a slightly peculiar riding position.

The wide seat also makes pedalling unappealing plus there’s no adjustment on offer, so you’ve got to be sure you pick the right frame size when you order. The smaller frame is aimed at 4’ 8” to 5’ 5” riders and boasts chunky 20-inch tyres while the larger variant suits 5’ 3” to 6’ 2” riders and comes with bigger 24-inch rubber. Thankfully there are fenders included because in the water that gets propelled off the knobbly tires would soak you otherwise.

(Image credit: Rob Clymo)

The Moto also has other practical design features, such as a chain guard and there’s a 25kg max cargo rack on the back too, while those lights front and rear come as part of the package. The tail illumination also works as a brake light, with the stopping power coming from sizeable Tektro discs and levers that are much needed when you discover the power potential of this e-bike.

Meanwhile, Biktrix does a decent job of producing bikes with colourful designs, but as we’ve seen before, some elements can look a little like add-ons. The bulky battery pack, for example, sits on top of the frame rather than forming an aesthetically pleasing part of the overall design.

(Image credit: Rob Clymo)

Controls for unleashing the power are attached to the handlebars, with a thumb throttle on the right and power mode options on the left. A display in the centre gives you all of the corresponding information. However, these components also seem a little like accessories rather than delivering a look that’s cohesive. The Biktrix Moto does work as a design, but it’s lacking a little refinement shall we say. It’s not exactly cheap either, so some future improvements to the design might be something Biktrix wants to consider.

Performance

Getting on to the Biktrix Moto for the first time is a little different to sitting on a regular bike. The first thing you notice is the seat, which replaces a conventional saddle. For us it changes the whole way you ride the bike because you feel more like a passenger, which is emphasized even more by the way the pedals are more of a supplement, rather than being the main way you move the bike forward. You’re basically left feeling like you’re on a battery powered moped, which presumably is what Biktrix planned when it was designing the Moto.

The other thing you notice as you take off down the road is those small wheels, which thankfully provide a decent bit of cushioning to the ride quality. The suspension built in to the front forks didn’t seem to make much difference either. While the smaller wheels do soak up some of the bumps in the road, their limited diameter means there’s a slightly different way of riding too, with the effect being more akin to riding something like a Brompton bike.

(Image credit: Rob Clymo)

Another noticeable aspect of the Biktrix Moto is its weight, so while it sits nicely planted on the road it’s not the sort of e-bike that you want to have to move around much without powered assistance. With the power on and the mode selected from the handlebar-mounted computer display the bike can go from being stationary right up to about 20mph, just by using the thumb-operated throttle on the right side of the handlebars. It’s very pokey too, so you have to be careful that you don’t tweak it in the wrong location, where space might be tight.

There’s a tendency for the bike to feel like it’s running away from you, which thankfully can be tamed by a quick squeeze of the brakes. Our test model had a European-style configuration, with the front brake assigned to the left lever and back brake to the right one. That’s another thing you’ve got to watch out for. There’s no doubt the Biktrix Moto moves on down the road though, and that long seat lets you take someone on the back too, although there’s nowhere for them to rest their feet.

(Image credit: Rob Clymo)

The more we used the Biktrix Moto the better it got, though it does seem to be afflicted with a slightly erratic delivery of its electric power. We had a similar experience when we tried the Biktrix Juggernaut Classic, which appears to use the same components. Considering the power of the battery and motor, we’d like to see a slightly smoother and more dynamic injection of assistance as you control the throttle.

Some might love the rather unpredictable excitement factor on offer, but considering this is a heavy e-bike a more efficient distribution of power might be wiser and safer. The Biktrix Moto is also great if you head off the beaten track, and although its weight and dinky wheels makes it a non-starter for any real off-road terrain the bike is quite nifty on dirt tracks.

(Image credit: Rob Clymo)

Overall though, while it goes well, the Biktrix Moto doesn’t offer much in the way of a bona fide cycling experience and purists will probably feel it’s a little bit of a Frankenstein creation. Lazy riders with a penchant for power will love it however.

First reviewed June 2021

Buy it if

You’re looking to cycle less

The Biktrix Moto has plenty of power and few options when it comes to pedalling due to its single-speed and fixed riding position.

Range is everything

Even in its base-level edition the Biktrix Moto can munch up the miles, but opt for the bigger battery combo and you’ve got nearly 100 miles of range at your disposal.

You like funky looks

The design and styling of the Biktrix Moto is bold and, in one of the brighter frame colors, really stands out from the crowd.

Don't buy it if

You enjoy proper cycling

Owning a Biktrix Moto means you’ll certainly do less pedalling without the aid of power, which might not be your thing if a bike forms part of your healthier lifestyle.

Unconventional riding isn’t your thing

The Biktrix Moto is comfy, and powerful, but it delivers a very different ride to a standard two-wheeler, especially with the flat seat and small, fat tyres.

You worry about attracting attention

This is a class two e-bike in the US, and you’ll need to check its legality in other geographical locations. It’s eye-catching too, which might attract thrill-seeking thieves.