Epson EB-1735W review

The Epson EB-1735W is the only LCD projector we have tested this month. In fact, as one of the main developers of LCD technology, Epson only offers this technology in its range of machines.

Weighing in at 1.7kg, this is quite a heavy projector, while the design is rather long, the supplied carry case does make it easy to carry. The unit feels exceedingly robust, with curved edges to the plastic casing and a built-in lens cover that you slide to reveal the lens.

As with the BenQ CP270, the zoom and focus rings are hidden away in the main body of the unit. However, as they have rather large dials, setting up the EB-1735W proved incredibly easy.

Connectivity on the rear of the unit is more than acceptable, with a standard D-sub port for hooking up to your laptop. Also, along with Video and S-Video ports, you'll find two USB ports for Type A and B connections. This means you can attach a USB memory stick and present directly from that, without connecting your laptop.

What's more, on the side of the projector you'll also find a slot for plugging in the supplied USB Wi-Fi adapter, which offers 802.11a/b/g connectivity to the EB-1735W.

As with the build of this device, when it came to image quality, we were just as impressed. The standard resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels matches that of many modern laptops, so getting the best image possible from the Epson is simple.

When it came to running video, we were impressed, as colours looked warm and true to life. In presentation mode, you will find that DLP machines offer better contrast than LCD units such as this, but even so, we found the EB-1735W to offer good all round colour balance.

The EB-1735W may not be the smallest, cheapest or lightest projector, but it's certainly one of the most accomplished. From the design, to the build and ease-of use, the quality of this data projector shines through.

