WIN! Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol GPS snow goggles

To celebrate the release of Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, at cinemas and IMAX 26 December (cert 12A), TechRadar has teamed up with Paramount Pictures UK to offer you the chance to win a pair of limited edition high-tech snow goggles, worth £500.

Channel your inner Ethan Hunt (once again played by Tom Cruise) as you hit the slopes this season with all the info you could need right in front of your eyes.

The special edition Zeal Optics GPS Goggles have a colour LCD display that shows you the time, your speed, what altitude you're at, the vertical distance travelled, temperature and – crucially for the directionally-challenged, your location.

But all those stats aren't crammed down your optic nerve, as the info-laden panels sit comfortably a virtual six feet in front of you.

With seven hours of battery life and buttons that even the most be-gloved hands can handle, no self-respecting skier, snowboarder or elite covert agent should be seen on the slopes without these Mission: Impossible branded goggles.

Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol opens at cinemas and IMAX 26 December 2011, and you can visit the official site at www.missionimpossible-movie.co.uk

This competition is now closed. The winner is S Sudbury.

Want to know more about Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol? Look no further:

Two-time Academy Award®-winner Brad Bird directs, with producers Tom Cruise and J.J. Abrams, the action-packed spy adventure Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol.

Blamed for the terrorist bombing of the Kremlin, IMF operative Ethan Hunt is disavowed along with the rest of the agency when the President initiates "Ghost Protocol". Left without any resources or backup, Ethan must find a way to clear his agency's name and prevent another attack. To complicate matters further, Ethan is forced to embark on this mission with a team of fellow IMF fugitives whose personal motives he does not fully know.

Tom Cruise returns in the starring role as Ethan Hunt and is joined by an international cast that includes Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton, Michael Nyqvist, Vladimir Mashkov, Josh Holloway, Anil Kapoor and Léa Seydoux. Book your tickets now at www.odeon.co.uk

© 2011 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.