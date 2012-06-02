George Lucas hastening retirement plans, appoints Lucasfilm co-chair

Kathleen Kennedy will sit alongside Lucas and take the reins when the CEO retires

George Lucas has announced the successor to his vast Lucasfilm empire as the Star Wars mastermind continues his transition into retirement.

The 68 year-old will continue as chairman and CEO for another year before handing over the proverbial Death Star keys to close friend and Steven Spielberg's long-time creative partner Kathleen Kennedy.

Kennedy, who produced the Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park films for Spielberg, as well as the Bourne trilogy, will initially work alongside Lucas under the title of co-chair.

Carrying the vision

"I've spent my life building Lucasfilm, and as I shift my focus into other directions I wanted to make sure it was in the hands of someone equipped to carry my vision into the future," said the beardy CEO.

"It was important that my successor not only be someone with great creative passion and proven leadership abilities, but also someone who loves movies."

Kennedy, who currently runs her own production company, The Kennedy/Marshall Company, and has seven Oscar nominations, added: "I thought it was an incredible opportunity for George to ask me to step into what has become such an incredible legacy that he has created over the years."

Via: LA TImes