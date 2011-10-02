Firebox jumps on the Silicon Roundabout

Firebox is the latest big name to announce its involvement with the 'Silicon Roundabout' Tech City in London, with the online retailer moving its headquarters to the area.

The Tech City project has the backing of the government and the whole project has been boosted by Google's recent announcement that it will lease a building in the area to aid its development.

Firebox has decided that the area suits its needs, and is now jumping on the Silicon Roundabout.

East side

Paul Zimmerman, CEO of Firebox.com said: "Our customers are really important to us; it's not enough to provide innovative product – consumers want to be a part of the company and receive exceptional service.

"By moving East we believe we'll find the resources that will allow Firebox.com to continue to provide something more than the average store.

"It made sense for Firebox.com to set up in Streatham; rents were low and the area offered great transport links.

"However, as the company has grown, we feel now the time is right to be surrounded by like-minded tech, media and creative companies who can offer interesting solutions and ideas to our business."

The news was welcomed by Eric Van Der Kleij, chief executive of the Tech City Investment Organisation, who said:

"We are excited that an industry leader like Firebox.com is joining the Tech City community. The move East is a great example of innovative companies looking to tap in to the creativity and talent of the area.

"With more start-ups and companies like Firebox.com moving to Tech City, we can expect to see further growth and even more success."