A taco emoji is finally coming, and everything is right in the world

All right, internet: you can put down the torches and pitchforks. You're finally getting a taco emoji, with a unicorn and a block of cheese to sweeten the pot.

The Unicode Consortium, which coordinates the standard of Unicode encoding, has released Unicode 8.0 which features a pile of 37 brand spankin' new emojis for you to send to your friends. Not only is the long-awaited taco headed your way, but a quaint burrito emoji as well. All we need now is a side of guac and we've got ourselves a fiesta.

Now that 8.0 is official, operating system developers like Apple and Google will have to integrate it into their systems. It's likely that iOS 9 will feature the taco upon its release this fall, and Google would be smart to work it into Android M as well.

Seeing the internet rally behind such a just cause as bringing the taco to everyone's phones has been truly inspiring to watch. What will we as a species move onto next? Could we pull a Dr. Hammond and resurrect a T-Rex in our messages? Might we possibly will a Batman emoji out of the shadows? There truly is no limit to our potential.

For now, bask in the glory of these digitized delicacies. You have made telling your buddy to meet you at Taco Bell for a burrito supreme combo much, much simpler. All of these will be headed to your handset very soon, but until then, you can check out the taco and all of the upcoming emojis at Emojipedia.

Via The Next Web

Lead image credit Luca Nebuloni