Where to watch Studio Ghibli films from anywhere: stream on Netflix and beyond

Been wondering where to watch Studio Ghibli's weird and wonderful back catalogue? After years, in the wilderness, HBO Max and Netflix have recently agreed deals allowing them to stream the company’s entire ouevre. This collection of critically-lauded, record-breaking hits from the Japanese animation powerhouse haven’t been available to stream or download digitally…until now!

Netflix will have exclusive streaming rights for all territories except Canada, Japan and the US. Meanwhile, when the new service goes live in May, HBO Max will be the home for Studio Ghibli content for the North American market. With these services providing easy access to 20 feature films, lesser known fare like Pom Poko and a TV movie called Ocean Waves, it should grant them a competitive edge over rival platforms Disney Plus and Apple TV.

Co-founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, Studio Ghibli has left an indelible impression on the cinematic landscape. Their highly imaginative, morally complex and humanistic films have endeared themselves to audiences and critics alike across the globe. Princess Mononoke won Japan’s Best Picture award in 1997, and was the first animated film to do so. Four years later, Spirited Away received the Best Animated Feature at the Oscars while also knocking Titanic from the top spot of Japan’s highest-ever grossing film.

So, are you ready to soar with porcine pilot Porco Rosso or join Totoro and his forest-dwelling friends? Then we’ll break down for you where to watch Studio Ghibli content based on your location, and let you enjoy some of the finest anime cinema has to offer.

Where to watch Studio Ghibli films online in the US

American audiences will require a little patience, because, while HBO Max has the studio’s streaming rights in the bag, the new platform isn’t expected to launch until May 2020. When it does, however, you’ll be able to gorge yourself on all that Studio Ghibli gold for $14.99 a month. Alternatively, the studio’s animated movies have been available to purchase in digital form since December 2019, on major platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. This includes Grave of the Fireflies, which isn’t available to stream on HBO Max due to rights issues, sadly.

Where to watch Studio Ghibli films in the rest of the world

Should you live outside of Canada, Japan and the US, Netflix has you covered. It is currently staggering the release of Ghibli's 21 features, adding an additional seven each month. Kiki’s Delivery Service and six others are ready to stream now. You’ll need to wait until March to see Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind – the movie responsible for founding Studio Ghibli – and from April you’ll be able to get onboard Howl’s Moving Castle. Depending on your location, basic monthly subscription costs for Netflix are: £5.99 (UK); €7.99 (Europe); R99 (Africa); AED29 (United Arab Emirates); $9.99 (Australia); $11.99 (New Zealand). As mentioned above, no platform currently has the rights to stream Grave of the Fireflies. However, you can purchase a digital copy of the movie from Amazon Prime Video.



Where to watch Studio Ghibli films from outside your country

If you find yourself away from home – on a sabbatical abroad or temporarily relocated for work or on vacation, perhaps – you don’t have to skip your audio-visual visits to the wonderful world of Ghibli.

Utilizing a VPN will allow you to watch these anime masterpieces no matter where you are. This basic bit of software alters your IP address, giving you access to regional content that you’d usually be watching on your Totoro bedspread at home.

Listed below – with breathless excitement – are the dates that each Studio Ghibli feature becomes available on Netflix: