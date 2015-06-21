It's not all fitness bands: 11 next-gen wearables for 2015

Think wearables are all just step counters and smartphone notification givers? Well, to an extent you're correct. However, a new wave is coming, promising to do everything from improving your mental well-being to helping you get smashed in a more elegant way. Hailing from Kickstarter, Indiegogo and enterprising startups, this is the new breed.

Olive for instance. Most smartbands are only concerned with your physical health, but what about your mental health? Olive monitors your stress levels by reading changes in your heart rate and skin temperature, and learns about your lifestyle by syncing to your calendar and tracking your location. When it senses that you're starting to stress out, it'll buzz at you and suggest a suitably calming activity. Swipe one way to get right into some breathing exercises, swipe the other way to keep smashing up the place.

$169 (£111), Olive