Huawei's Watch 'for ladies' prices are in... and they're not cheap

Whether or not you think Huawei's decision to create 'for ladies' smartwatches was a smart move, pricing has been announced for the new and bling-tastic Huawei Watch Jewel and Huawei Watch Elegant – and they ain't cheap.

This duo were unveiled at CES 2016, and combine the smarts of the Huawei Watch with a sleeker design, with the Jewel sporting 68 1.5mm Swarovski crystals and both watches featuring rose-gold bodies.

If they sound pricey, well, that's because they are. Online retailer Mobile Fun has just listed them at £349/$414.99 (around AU$599) for the Huawei Watch Elegant and £419/$497.99 (roughly AU$718) for the Huawei Watch Jewel.

A timely expense

That makes them quite a lot more expensive than the £299/$349.99/AU$549 Huawei Watch, and also higher in price than the entry level Apple Watch. But then again, crystals.

So what do you get for your money, other than a whole lot of bling? Well, the specs are the same as for the cheaper Huawei Watch, so you're looking at a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 512MB of RAM, a 300mAh battery and Android Wear on board.

Despite the shinier styling they're also exactly the same size as the Huawei Watch, with big 1.4-inch screens, so it's clear that the only thing that makes these 'for women' is the addition of some sparkle.

Hmm.