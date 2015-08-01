How to extend the Microsoft Band battery life

It's no secret that wearable battery life is atrocious. Two days is typically when smartwatches and fitness trackers start notifying you they're hungry for more power.

The Pebble Time, Misfit, Razer Nabu X, among a few others, can hold a charge for extended periods of time. The Pebble series is notable for its seven day battery life which matches up with the Razer fitness tracker, while the Misfit Flash can last months thanks to its lithium ion coin battery.

The Microsoft Band falls under the category of wearables that needs to be charged every few days. Fortunately, there are ways to prolong usage.

You don't have to follow every step, since that means your fitness tracker will become a useless piece of jewelry, but at least there are options if you feel like extending the life of your Microsoft Band battery life.