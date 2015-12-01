You can now watch ABC on ABC iview all the time

Following moves from Channel 9 and Channel 7 to begin streaming their broadcast channels via the Internet, the national broadcaster has stepped in and joined the streaming party.

As of today, ABC can be streamed via ABC iview. Well, it can be streamed via iview on the web and certain tablet and phone apps – those who watch iview via their games console may have to wait a bit longer.

According to the iview website, each hour of broadcast streaming will consume somewhere between 200-300 MB of data, which is actually pretty decent. It won't be in HD, but then again, nothing on iview is yet.

The current stream is also based around the Sydney, NSW broadcast schedule, and while the initial rollout is exclusively ABC1, plans to expand to the other ABC channels are already in motion for 2016.